Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

An Australia beach emitted bright blue light on Saturday night and created a scene that looks out of this world.

The bright blue glow in the Tasmanian coastline is caused by billions of single-celled algae or plant plankton called Noctiluca scintillans. These tiny organisms start to glow brightly when they are stimulated by waves or currents. Plant plankton use their glow as a form of defense or to scare off predators. So it comes as no surprise that these organisms are usually found in calm marine environments.

Brett Chatwin, the photographer who captured the amazing bioluminescence event on Preservation Bay in Tasmania, said he had never seen anything like it before.

“Was lucky enough to capture some Bioluminesence on Saturday night at Preservation Bay which is 10 mins away from home. It's the first time I can recall it being on the North West coast of Tasmania. Not sure if it was a one off or it will return because it wasnt present the following night.” The photographer wrote on its Facebook page.

Bioluminescence is not as same as biofluorescence. Biofluorescence is a phenomenon in which an organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color. In bioluminescence, an organism produces its own light through chemical reactions in its body and puts on a spectacular display of colorful light.

These incredible glowing sights are fairly common and happened on other coastlines of Australia, California as well as Caribbean.

Plant planton are very sensitive to any stress or change in tension and start emitting light from the disturbance of any external force. This force can be anything from a boat passing by, a rock thrown into the water or even our hand in the coastline.