 
 

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 1:47pm CDT | by , Updated: Mar 15 2017, 1:54pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Tasmanian Beach Turns Neon Blue Overnight
Credit: Brett Chatwin
 

Photographer captures incredible bioluminescence event along the Australian coastline

An Australia beach emitted bright blue light on Saturday night and created a scene that looks out of this world.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

The bright blue glow in the Tasmanian coastline is caused by billions of single-celled algae or plant plankton called Noctiluca scintillans. These tiny organisms start to glow brightly when they are stimulated by waves or currents. Plant plankton use their glow as a form of defense or to scare off predators. So it comes as no surprise that these organisms are usually found in calm marine environments.

Brett Chatwin, the photographer who captured the amazing bioluminescence event on Preservation Bay in Tasmania, said he had never seen anything like it before.

“Was lucky enough to capture some Bioluminesence on Saturday night at Preservation Bay which is 10 mins away from home. It's the first time I can recall it being on the North West coast of Tasmania. Not sure if it was a one off or it will return because it wasnt present the following night.” The photographer wrote on its Facebook page.

Bioluminescence is not as same as biofluorescence. Biofluorescence is a phenomenon in which an organism absorbs light and reemits it as a different color. In bioluminescence, an organism produces its own light through chemical reactions in its body and puts on a spectacular display of colorful light.

These incredible glowing sights are fairly common and happened on other coastlines of Australia, California as well as Caribbean.

Plant planton are very sensitive to any stress or change in tension and start emitting light from the disturbance of any external force. This force can be anything from a boat passing by, a rock thrown into the water or even our hand in the coastline.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

38 minutes ago

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

40 minutes ago

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull and the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Linked to the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

3 hours ago

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, Study

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, NASA Says

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

4 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Concept Cars

4 hours ago

Gene Found That Causes Opitz C Syndrome

Gene Found That Causes Opitz C Syndrome

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

5 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials with Amazing Capabilities

5 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic OLED TVs for 2017 Aim for the High-end

7 hours ago

Colonizing Mars

Colonizing Mars: What You Need to Build a Mars Colony

7 hours ago

LG&#039;s Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line Has Something for Everyone

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

8 hours ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

Windows 10 VR Headsets will Take PC Gaming to Another Level in 2017

8 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

38 minutes ago

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

40 minutes ago

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull and the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Linked to the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

3 hours ago

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, Study

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, NASA Says

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

38 minutes ago

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

3D Visualization of the Pancreas is a New Tool in Diabetes Research

40 minutes ago

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull and the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

400000-Year-Old Neanderthal Skull Linked to the Fossil Story of Human Evolution

3 hours ago

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, Study

Enceladus may have Liquid Water Close to its Surface, NASA Says

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook