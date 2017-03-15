Brain Repair Breakthrough Could Revolutionize the Treatment of Debilitating Neurological Disorders

Queen's University Belfast scientists have found that certain cellular matter from the immune system is a chief agent in brain recovery. This finding could pave the way for the cure of such devastating neurological ailments as Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

This study cleared up a lot of myths regarding the brain’s self-repairing capabilities. This is especially vital in the treatment of MS which afflicts 2.3 million individuals per annum on a global level.

Young adults are especially prone to this disease which is a result of the degeneration of myelin. Myelin is the sheath that secures the structures of the CNS.

When myelin undergoes damage, many issues arise. These include: blurring of eyesight, chronic pain, tiredness and paralysis. While current treatment is able to prevent a reversion in the malady, it cannot stop its progress once it has caught hold of the victim’s brain.

The study which was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, showed that a few cells in the immune system stimulate the brain’s stem cells to grow into oligodendrocytes.

These service and heal the myelin sheath. Thus new brands of medicines can now be developed that are salubrious and end the symptoms of MS.

Several scientists and experts combined resources to find out more regarding a cure for MS. These included in their ranks: immunologists, neuroscientists and stem cell biologists. Some of the best and brightest minds collaborated on this project of a lifetime.

This study has indeed been a crucial step in the right direction for myelin regeneration. It is hoped that it will lead to solid results in the future and thus change lives which succumb to the devastating effects of MS.