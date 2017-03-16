 
 

Windows 10 Creators Update Arrives In March

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 2:36am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft will distribute the final version of the Windows 10 Creators Update to testers by the end of this month.

Windows 10 Creators Update will enable anyone to create, share and experience in 3D and mixed reality, connect people faster to those they care about most, and empower every gamer to be a broadcaster.

"The company is in last stages of development, but has not publicly revealed as to when the Creators Update will be made available broadly," tech website the Verge reported on Thursday.

The Creators Update will also include a new Game Mode, 3D Paint, mixed reality headsets support, a picture-in-picture mode, and improvements to Microsoft Edge's tab mode.

The Game Mode will enhance the PC gaming experience of users making it run faster and the company will also release "Arena" on Xbox Live, where you can play in organised tournaments or create your own, making eSports available for everyone.

The software giant will start shipping the "Mixed Reality" headset later this month in a bid to make Windows 10 the most complete platform across the broadest range of devices.

"When we begin the phased rollout of the developer kits this month, the kits will include the Acer headset, along with documentation and access to Windows 10 Insider preview builds and the software development kit (SDK) to enable developers to build mixed reality applications," said Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow, Microsoft.

Acer Windows Mixed Reality Development Edition headset include two high-resolution liquid crystal displays at 1440 x 1440 resolution, display refresh rate up to 90 Hz (native), built-in audio out and microphone support through 3.5mm jack, single cable with HDMI 2.0 (display) and USB 3.0 (data) for connectivity.

Microsoft plans to bring mixed reality content to the Xbox One family of devices, including Project Scorpio, in 2018.

To empower even more developers to create in mixed reality, we gave a "golden ticket" to game developers who attended our Windows Mixed Reality session at Game Developers Conference, and those developers will receive the Acer developer edition headset in the coming months, added Kipman.

