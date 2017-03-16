 
 

Cholesterol Lowering Statins Increase Risk Of Diabetes

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 12:26pm CDT

 

Cholesterol Lowering Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes
Getty Images
  • Older women taking cholesterol-lowering statins face higher risk of diabetes
 

The medical establishment has news for elderly females that are on statins. They face a greater risk of contracting diabetes than their drug-free counterparts.

Research work in Australia has proven that senescent females taking statins faced a dire risk of contracting diabetes. These women were above 75 years of age. Their chances of contracting diabetes rose by 33%.

The culprits were none other than statins – which are cholesterol-lowering drugs. For those of them who were taking higher doses, the chances multiplied to 50%.

Half of the females in their 70s and 80s took statins and almost 5% of them were diagnosed as having While statins are normally prescribed in this age group of females, the side effects of these drugs may be nasty and have not been gone into by the researchers.

The research that had been carried out until now had only been conducted on men in the age group ranging from the 40s to the 70s. Clinical trials on older women were a rarity.

Such is not the case anymore though. Statins are a series of drugs that not only lower cholesterol but also minimize chances of cardiac arrest and

While no one is saying that statins be banned, since they play a vital role in preventing CV disease, there does seem to be a point of no return in their dosage where the side effects become deleterious.

This tipping point increases with the rising grams of the dosage. Over the decade-long study in elderly females, the dosage steadily rose leading to diabetes in several of the women.

This is a clarion call for general practitioners and their female patients who should practise a modicum of care regarding the prescription and ingestion of statins respectively. Monitoring of blood glucose levels is also a very necessary part of the equation for females taking statins. 

The findings of this study got published in the journal Drugs & Aging.

