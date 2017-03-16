 
 

Get Extremely Close To An Active Volcano With Google Street View

Posted: Mar 16 2017, 3:27pm CDT | by , Updated: Mar 16 2017, 3:37pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View
Credit: Google Street View
 

Google Street View technology shows the inside of an fiery active volcano located in Vanuatu

Google Street View takes its users to a virtual journey inside a fiery active volcano in Vanuatu and makes you feel as you are actually walking on the rim of an active volcano.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The incredible 360 imagery of the Ambrym volcano was made possible by the efforts of two explorers Geoff Mackley and Chris Horsley. The pair travelled to the fairly isolated and unfamiliar country of Vanuatu, which is located more than 1,000 miles east of Australia. But the most challenging part of their journey was when they climbed 400 meters into the Marum crater with a Street View camera. They could see a boiling lava lake right in front of them.

“Standing at the edge and feeling the heat lick your skin is phenomenal,” said Chris Horsley after returning from the volcano. “I hope that by putting this place on the map people will realize what a beautiful world we live in.”

Launched in 2007, Google Street View has already provided panoramic views from many landmarks, natural wonders as well as museums and other buildings. But it is the first time Google have expanded its technology to an extreme location like active volcano Ambrym.

Ambrym is one of the nine active volcanoes in the archipelago of Vanauta. The volcano has erupted several times in the past 100 years and it is still a danger because it can erupt at anytime.

The 360 imagery of Ambrym volcano and Marum crater is now available on Google Street View and people can get up and close with this extreme location while staying at safe and comfortable environments of their homes.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

2 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials with Amazing Capabilities

2 hours ago

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

2 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

41 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

45 minutes ago

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

1 hour ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

2 hours ago

McLaren Confirms Long Tail Version of 720S

McLaren Confirms Long Tail Version of 720S

2 hours ago

Cholesterol Lowering Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes

Cholesterol Lowering Statins Increase Risk of Diabetes

3 hours ago

Fiat Fullback Cross Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Fiat Fullback Cross Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2017

3 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

2 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials with Amazing Capabilities

2 hours ago

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

2 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

41 minutes ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

45 minutes ago

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

Why IP Camera and Smart Devices are Soft Target for Hackers? and How to Secure Them

1 hour ago

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook