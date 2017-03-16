Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

Google Street View takes its users to a virtual journey inside a fiery active volcano in Vanuatu and makes you feel as you are actually walking on the rim of an active volcano.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The incredible 360 imagery of the Ambrym volcano was made possible by the efforts of two explorers Geoff Mackley and Chris Horsley. The pair travelled to the fairly isolated and unfamiliar country of Vanuatu, which is located more than 1,000 miles east of Australia. But the most challenging part of their journey was when they climbed 400 meters into the Marum crater with a Street View camera. They could see a boiling lava lake right in front of them.

“Standing at the edge and feeling the heat lick your skin is phenomenal,” said Chris Horsley after returning from the volcano. “I hope that by putting this place on the map people will realize what a beautiful world we live in.”

Launched in 2007, Google Street View has already provided panoramic views from many landmarks, natural wonders as well as museums and other buildings. But it is the first time Google have expanded its technology to an extreme location like active volcano Ambrym.

Ambrym is one of the nine active volcanoes in the archipelago of Vanauta. The volcano has erupted several times in the past 100 years and it is still a danger because it can erupt at anytime.

The 360 imagery of Ambrym volcano and Marum crater is now available on Google Street View and people can get up and close with this extreme location while staying at safe and comfortable environments of their homes.