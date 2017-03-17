 
 

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 3:03am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 17 2017, 3:05am CDT, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System
  • New teaser video of Dodge Demon is out
 

Dodge Demon to become more extreme than ever

The new and upcoming 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon gets a new exhaust. This exhaust will is actually due to the result of an advanced kind of torque reserve launch system.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

This is the first time ever that this kind of thing has been designed for a drag race application on a production car. For those who don’t know about torque reserve, here is an explanation of the phenomenon.

The torque reserved which has been introduced in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lets moreair flow through the engine before launch. This helps the supercharger rpm to increase without torque which results the brakes to come in motion and to make the rear tires to spin vehemently.

The resultant is a nice kind of drag that is associated with drag racing cars. In the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the torque reserve goes off when the car is in launch mode. Along with that the major thing is that the engine should be in the mode of more than 1000rpm.

The Torque reserve helps the drive in many ways. It bypasses the valve on car’s supercharger thus prefilling the supercharger entirely. The flow of fuel to the cylinder is managed through it and the spark timing is changed as well.

The engine rpm and torque will be balanced out by powertrain of Demon by briefly cutting fuel flow to few selected cylinders. Along with that ignition time is reduced or delayed as well in order to balance out rpm and torque.

The above teaser image is of a license plate of 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It shows a new mystery. The plate shows a code which is 3.9+221=405. This might be company’s way of pointing towards a new feature of car as well which might be revealed later.

Above video titles “No Pills” is the 10th video in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo. It is all set to be unveiled on Tuesday, April 11, during 2017 New York International Auto Show week.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

13 hours ago, 1:55pm CDT

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

13 hours ago, 1:50pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

47 seconds ago

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

28 minutes ago

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

7 Ways Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort Ups the Luxe All-Inclusive Ante

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

1 hour ago

Trump&#039;s Budget Proposal to Limit NASA&#039;s Climate Change Research

Trump's Budget Proposal to Limit NASA's Climate Change Research

1 hour ago

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

Get Extremely Close to an Active Volcano with Google Street View

11 hours ago, 3:27pm CDT

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now

12 hours ago, 2:52pm CDT

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

Human Activities may have Created Sahara Desert, Study Says

14 hours ago, 12:59pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials with Amazing Capabilities

14 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

14 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

This New Artificial Skin Material Feels Temperature Changes

14 hours ago, 12:47pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

13 hours ago, 1:55pm CDT

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

13 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied Testing on Road

13 hours ago, 1:50pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

47 seconds ago

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

Scientists find earliest intact mushroom fossils

28 minutes ago

Courtesy TheLuxeList.com

7 Ways Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort Ups the Luxe All-Inclusive Ante

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook