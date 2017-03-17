New York International Auto Show 2017: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Torque Reserve System

The new and upcoming 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon gets a new exhaust. This exhaust will is actually due to the result of an advanced kind of torque reserve launch system.

Don't Miss: Today's Best Deals on Amazon.com

This is the first time ever that this kind of thing has been designed for a drag race application on a production car. For those who don’t know about torque reserve, here is an explanation of the phenomenon.

The torque reserved which has been introduced in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lets moreair flow through the engine before launch. This helps the supercharger rpm to increase without torque which results the brakes to come in motion and to make the rear tires to spin vehemently.

The resultant is a nice kind of drag that is associated with drag racing cars. In the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the torque reserve goes off when the car is in launch mode. Along with that the major thing is that the engine should be in the mode of more than 1000rpm.

The Torque reserve helps the drive in many ways. It bypasses the valve on car’s supercharger thus prefilling the supercharger entirely. The flow of fuel to the cylinder is managed through it and the spark timing is changed as well.

The engine rpm and torque will be balanced out by powertrain of Demon by briefly cutting fuel flow to few selected cylinders. Along with that ignition time is reduced or delayed as well in order to balance out rpm and torque.

The above teaser image is of a license plate of 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It shows a new mystery. The plate shows a code which is 3.9+221=405. This might be company’s way of pointing towards a new feature of car as well which might be revealed later.

Above video titles “No Pills” is the 10th video in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo. It is all set to be unveiled on Tuesday, April 11, during 2017 New York International Auto Show week.