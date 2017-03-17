 
 

Ancient Memory Techniques Change Patterns In Brain Activity

  • Age-Old Mnemonics Technique may lead to Permanent Alterations in the Brain
 

It seems that an age-old mnemonics technique may lead to permanent alterations in the brain.

There are many people who have a super memory. They can remember each card in a deck and even know the order in which these cards are arranged. Some of them can memorize dozens of difficult words in a matter of minutes.

When the researchers delved deep down into the world of mnemonics, or memory techniques that work, they found that these methods are not only effective but change the very structure of the brain.  

The debate is an ancient one. Do memory enthusiasts have such prodigious recall abilities due to their environment or their genes. One of the oldest of methods of mnemonics is termed the “method of loci”.

It involves going on a fantasy-based journey and pinning key things or chores to be memorized along the way on certain landmarks or sites. Thus the trip may be a tour of your house or a walk in the park.

The important stuff occurs when each site or loci along the way is associated with one item which is to be memorized.   

The Ancient Greeks supposedly used this method with a whole lot of success. Boris Nikolai Konrad, whose name appears in the Guinness Book of World Records, can memorize 201 names and faces in a matter of a few minutes, according to The Verge.

He has ascribed his success as a memory athlete to this ancient method.  Yet Boris also ascribes endless practice as the secret of a super memory. A study thus took place with the world’s top memory athletes.

They were administered brain scans while they memorized and later recalled certain facts and figures. The results surprised the scientists. Memory athletes do not have brains that are any different from the noggin of the average joe.

They have only honed them to perfection via daily practice. Through constant use, their brains had taken on the shape of complex billion dollar computers that could store any amount of data in a jiffy. 

The findings of this research got published in the journal Neuron.

