Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

Like time spent slogging through workout after workout on the treadmill, whole body vibrations via a machine may also slash body fat levels and reduce insulin resistance.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Even muscle and bone are strengthened by this somewhat passive approach to exercise. Ultimately, diabetes and obesity patients benefit from these whole body vibes. The time recommended is 20 minutes daily for a period of three months.

It could be a treadmill or a vibrating platform. Especially abdominal fat which is bad for the heart and other internal organs such as the pancreas and liver undergoes a diminution thanks to this scheme of things.

Visceral fat causes effects in the human body similar to excess consumption of alcohol. Although the bones of the patients who were studied didn’t undergo a great many changes, circulating osteocalcins increased thanks to the procedure.

The procedure is especially salubrious for morbid obesity and diabetes in rodents. The slimmer mice which were experimented on in the lab didn’t show much improvements though leading to the conclusion that they need a much more active exercise regimen.

It is the mild stress of having some movement on a vibrating platform that leads to fat burning and better vital biomarkers of health. The metabolism which had been stagnant is nudged into activity via this method.

Whether you run on a treadmill, walk on it or are just jiggled on a vibrating platform, you will reap some benefits. This shows that even the least amount of exercise has a positive impact on the health of highly sedentary people.

Life is after all movement. To be active, even in the least degree, has a beneficial effect on one’s overall health.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Endocrinology.