 
 

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt To New Food

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 12:14pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food
Getty Images
  • Researchers identify Genes that Enabled Primitive Man to get Acclimatized to New Animals and Plants
 

The researchers have identified certain genes that enabled primitive man to get acclimatized to novel foods as humanity spread around the globe.

When primitive man moved out of the comfort zone in Africa, that is 85,000 years ago, new foods had to be included in the diet as per region the early forms of human beings ventured into.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Scientists have marked the genes that are responsible for the adaptation to flora and fauna that ancient man came upon in those times. Various types of these genes were helpful in fat metabolism and thus helped human beings survive in harsh circumstances. 

Europeans, in particular, are still adapting to an agricultural diet. The genes responsible for fatty acid digestion are labeled as FADS1 and FADS2.

These genes helped our predecessors become socially mobile. The switch over was from diets that included marine life forms and animal fat to different diets that allowed for greater nomadism and mobility. This occurred 60,000 to 80,000 years ago, according to Mail Online.

These FADS genes have undergone modification along the way since we are still busy adapting to new circumstances. As mankind adopted an agricultural lifestyle from a hunting gathering existence, these genes underwent natural selection. 

Multiple changes occurred along the way. Yet the diet rich in animal fats was adopted outside of Africa rather than within it in certain cases. Mutations occurred in the genes and allowed for a range and variety of foods to be comfortably digested.

Those who did not have the FADS genes simply did not survive. Take Inuits, for example. They ate walruses, seals and whales. These marine mammals have a thick layer of blubber which protects them from the cold.

Other FADS genes allowed for the digestion of a plant-based diet. Europeans adapted to a whole grain diet. Agriculture was responsible for this vegetarian strain.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Climate of Your Ancestors Shaped Your Nose

Climate Shaped the Human Nose

1 hour ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

3 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Breakthroughs and Recent Advancements

4 hours ago

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

(Updated) iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone

1 hour ago

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

2 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

3 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Concept Cars

4 hours ago

Ancient Memory Techniques Change Patterns in Brain Activity

Ancient Memory Techniques Change Patterns in Brain Activity

4 hours ago

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TVs Jump on the Scene in 2017

Sony XBR-A1E Bravia OLED 4K HDR TV Debut Packing Slick Audio Tech

5 hours ago

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV is New for 2017

Philips 55POS9002 OLED TV is New for 2017

6 hours ago

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

The Great Dying over 250 Million Years Ago was Followed by More Extinction Events

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Climate of Your Ancestors Shaped Your Nose

Climate Shaped the Human Nose

1 hour ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

2 hours ago

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

Whole Body Vibration Helps Control Diabetes

3 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Breakthroughs and Recent Advancements

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8: What You Need to Know About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone

(Updated) iPhone 8: Here Is What You Need to Know About Apple's Anniversary iPhone

1 hour ago

Climate of Your Ancestors Shaped Your Nose

Climate Shaped the Human Nose

1 hour ago

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook