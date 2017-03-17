Scientists Find Genes That Helped Primitive Humans Adapt to New Food

When primitive man moved out of the comfort zone in Africa, that is 85,000 years ago, new foods had to be included in the diet as per region the early forms of human beings ventured into.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

Scientists have marked the genes that are responsible for the adaptation to flora and fauna that ancient man came upon in those times. Various types of these genes were helpful in fat metabolism and thus helped human beings survive in harsh circumstances.

Europeans, in particular, are still adapting to an agricultural diet. The genes responsible for fatty acid digestion are labeled as FADS1 and FADS2.

These genes helped our predecessors become socially mobile. The switch over was from diets that included marine life forms and animal fat to different diets that allowed for greater nomadism and mobility. This occurred 60,000 to 80,000 years ago, according to Mail Online.

These FADS genes have undergone modification along the way since we are still busy adapting to new circumstances. As mankind adopted an agricultural lifestyle from a hunting gathering existence, these genes underwent natural selection.

Multiple changes occurred along the way. Yet the diet rich in animal fats was adopted outside of Africa rather than within it in certain cases. Mutations occurred in the genes and allowed for a range and variety of foods to be comfortably digested.

Those who did not have the FADS genes simply did not survive. Take Inuits, for example. They ate walruses, seals and whales. These marine mammals have a thick layer of blubber which protects them from the cold.

Other FADS genes allowed for the digestion of a plant-based diet. Europeans adapted to a whole grain diet. Agriculture was responsible for this vegetarian strain.