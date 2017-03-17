 
 

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied

Posted: Mar 17 2017, 12:49pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: AutoCar
  • The latest spy pictures of 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom
 

The car is supposed to arrive in less than 2 years.

The next generation Phantom by Rolls Royce is in development by the company these days. The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom was spied testing in harsh winter conditions recently.

There are a number of things that can be seen in the car. It has been given a new aluminum architecture and a pretty refreshed exterior design.

According to AutoCar, the headlights are totally new which are pretty similar to that of Rolls-Royce Ghost. It has an added strip underneath that will be used for an indicator light.

The latest winter testing pictures show that it has its exhausts finalized. Along with that an undisguised door mirror and side window line also suggests that they might be final for production too. If we look at the rear, it can be seen that the bumper is less protruding than the older model.

It is showcasing a more flushed design from the boot lid to the rear bumper. The tail lights have been rounded however we are not sure if they will be used in the production units. It is more likely that they are here for testing time period only.

The overall design is pretty much updated from the current model. This shows that the new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom will be a totally updated model in terms of looks. However it has all the iconic features that will identify it as a Phantom in an instant.

It is being said that we can look for almost two kinds of possible engine inclusions in the model. The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom can have current model’s 6.75 liter V12 unit or a boosted version of 6.6 liter V12 engine. The new V12 engine is also making its appearance in new Dawn by company. 

