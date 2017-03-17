Honda Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid to Make Worldwide Debut at 2017 New York International Auto Show

The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric which are the upcoming new vehicles by Honda will be revealed soon. Both of these vehicles are going to be debuted at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The Clarity series by Honda are specially formulated to promote electric powertrain and cars with low or zero emissions. The Clarity series will provide a perfect opportunity to owners in order to buy mid-sized sedans in electric version.

Honda Clarity vehicles upon their reveal will become the first vehicles by company to offer the customers with lots of electrified choices. The lineup will provide the customers to choose from fuel cell, plug-in hybrid powertrains, and battery electric option.

All of these options will be available in the form of a sporty and modernized five seater sedan. This is the best kind of opportunity given by any company in terms of luxury, efficiency and space in terms of a vehicle having an electric powertrain.

The Clarity series is specially designed in order to fulfill Honda’s desire to make environmental friendly vehicles. Honda has already announced that 2/3 of its lineup will comprise of electrified vehicles by the year 2030.

An official teaser of both Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric was released by company. It shows that the sedan has an excellent designing that is certainly dynamic in nature.

It shows characteristics of a low and wide aerodynamic body. Along with that it will also showcase unique designing features that will be purely iconic for Clarity line up. It will include software updates such as Android Auto and Apple Car play among others.