New Concept Cars of the Geneva Motor Show 2017

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The Geneva Motor Show 2017 brought a number of new models and concepts this year. A few concepts which were introduced at the event made sure to capture the attention of everybody. Some of the concepts were really impressive. We are here to talk about a few stunning concept cars that were revealed in the show.

Renault Zoe e-Sport Concept

A new Renault concept was revealed in Geneva this year too. The Renault Zoe e-Sport Concept is an electric car concept. It will be a big milestone in company’s attempt to cater the development of electric vehicles. It will be a two seater car that will have styling of latest Renault single seater cars.

The body is mainly made of carbon fiber which will make the car lighter. It will have the ability to go from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds.

Peugeot Instinct Concept

If you are looking for an autonomous futuristic car then Peugeot Instinct Concept should be your choice. The concept was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show and is the true depiction of an autonomous car. The company has made sure that they include both manual driving and autonomous driving concept in the same car.

It will feature handsome aerodynamic qualities. Along with that it will have a beautiful exterior too. It will use the Artik Cloud Platform by company as well. It will help the car to configure settings according to user preferences.

Car’s interior is designed to give the sense of hi-tech luxury which will actually match its exterior. The steering wheel will have a switch that will make the paddles fold thus creating more leg space. The cabin in turn will be able to convert into a comfortable lounge by pressing a single button.

Toyota i-TRIL Concept

Toyota i-TRIL concept is the right kind of vehicle that will define mobility for future. It has been designed specifically to be a futuristic electric car for urban areas. Toyota was planning to introduce an electric vehicle for an urban house wife or her companions and this concept came up.

The Toyota i-TRIL concept is a rear-wheel-drive concept that weighs only 600kg. It will be powered by an electric motor that will be placed above rear axle unit. The concept car has a design that looks like an insect however it surely isn’t cringe worthy.

The Toyota i-TRIL concept has its front wheel and fenders separated from main body shell. It has a cocoon like central space. The car’s cabin is covered in a wrap that will have the ability to change its color which is really exciting. The driver will be able to gaze outwards from the cockpit due to transparency.

It will have two butterfly opening doors.

They are specially designed in a way so that the car can be parked in narrow places too. The rear cabin of car is wider than front. The driver will sit in front while the two passengers will sit in back. The Toyota i-TRIL concept will showcase 20 inches Goodyear tires. The tires have been designed in order to match the interior of concept.

The car will be operated with nodes that will be similar to that of a game controller. According to Toyota, this concept will make a significant different in urban mobility in near future.

Citroen C-Aircross

The Citroen C-Aircross was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this year. It is a compact concept that will be replacing C3 Picasso. According to the rumors, this model will go on sale in year 2018. Recently C4 Cactus and new C3 were introduced by the company. The Citroen C-Aircross will be sharing a platform with that of C3. This means that it will be a car which will be creatively designed and will have a high competition with its competitions too.

It will have the signature double chevrons of the company high on its front. Along with that location of main headlamps have changed like that of C4. The floating D-pillar makes the car look cool. Along with that, it has gotten the new wheels that have beautiful oblong patterns. These are an excellent addition to make the car look decent and futuristic.

The concept that was showcased in the event lacked one main thing. It did not show any details on the interior of car. It looks like the brand is still working on it and have a few designs in mind too. However we are looking forward to see more details associated with this concept in near future.

Volkswagen Sedric

The new concept by Volkswagen id regarded as the future of transport. According to the company, it will be driverless pod which will move with the help of electric energy. These will be autonomous in nature and will be able to move forward with the ability of an autonomic system. It is designed for ride sharing in the urban areas.

Hyundai FE Concept

This is a new concept introduced by Hyundai this year. The concept car is field by hydrogen cell which offer the mileage of around 800kms, before it will need the refilling of fuel. This will be a perfect fit in the line-up of zero emission models of future.

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e

An impressive concept by luxury car maker by the name of Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e was also introduced in the Geneva Motor Show. This is an electric car concept by the company which is something the company hasn’t ventured upon yet. The concept showcased a great exterior design with simply impressive interior concept.

Infiniti Q60 Project Black S Concept

The Infiniti Q60 Project Black S was also introduced in the show. It has technology that is inspired by Formula One. It is based on original Q60 but will showcase elements such as aggressive body work and heightened aerodynamic features. It will have black paint job which will be iconic for model. It will be a hybrid powertrain car with a performance level of a Formula One car.

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary which has led the company to showcase a hybrid car concept that will become a reality in near future. The company has tried to bring about a concept of partially self-driven sports car with the help of Mercedes-AMG GT. it will have a great combination of V8 petrol engine and a high performance electric motor for electric supply.

Aston Martin AMR Rapide Concept

Aston Martin has released a new brand named AMR. The brand will now start its own line up of Aston Martin variants. The company says that AMR brand will take AM cars to new and exciting extremes. The AMR Rapide will be launched under the category. It will have a 6 liter V12 engine. It will come with Aston Martin’s signature Stirling Green color. Along with that it will have 21 inches wheels. Only 210 units of this model will be made as it will be an exclusive car.

Vanda Dendrobium

It is the first time that an electric car concept was presented by a Singaporean country. The concept named Vanda Dendrobium. The car has rear hinged doors and roof making it an astounding car to look at. The car will have the ability to go from 0-62mph in mere 2.6 seconds which is superfast. The top speed of the car will be 200mph. The car is supposed to feature four in-board electric motors which can change when the production model arrives.

Renault Trezor Concept

Another exciting new concept which was introduced by Renault in the show was Renault Trezor Concept. It is again an electric concept. The car has an innovative design according to which the roof will be able to slide upfront. Other than that it will have a honeycomb shaped air inlet too.

The interior is carefully designed and will present an excellent mixture of wood and leather. The car is supposed to offer best connectivity. The Renault Trezor Concept engine will have a power of 350bhp. The car will also have an ability to go from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds flat.

Audi Q8 Sport Concept

A concept named Audi Q8 Sport also made its way in the Geneva Motor Show. It will have a six cylinder TFSI and mild hybrid system. The concept will have the ability to show the acceleration of 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds.

It will use 48 volt electric system which will ensure supply of electric power.

180 exhibitors share this limelight. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile. Read more car news.