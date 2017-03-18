American Cars At The Geneva Motor Show 2017

Geneva Motor Show is in full swing these days and has revealed a number of cars from all around the world. Companies from America, Europe and Asia came to the event to showcase their latest products and concepts. At this occasion, the American car makers managed to make an impression by introducing new cars too.

Here is all the detail about all new American cars that were presented in 87th Geneva Motor Show.

Ford Fiesta

The new Ford Fiesta is here to impress everyone. The small sized but family friendly car is laced with latest technology and finest machinery. The car will showcase the latest driver’s assistance features that will make driving pretty easy for the owner. Other than that it has latest connectivity technology that makes driver connected to the world from inside his cabin too. The Ford Fiesta will come with a turbo charged 1.5 liter engine with 3 cylinders.

The output produced by this engine will be 200bhp which is pretty decent for a small sized car. The car will have an ability to go from 0-100kph in mere 6.7 seconds which again is really impressive. It is a five door car with manual transmission. It will be offered in front wheel drive with 6 gear transmission. The CO2 emission for car was found to be 102g/km.

Ford Fiesta ST

The next generation Ford Fiesta ST was also introduced in Geneva Motor Show this year. The company has introduced this small sized family car with everything that is swoon worthy. From its vibrant electric blue color to its technology, everything seems perfect.

It will feature company’s new driver’s assistance technology and will also have great connectivity technology as well. The Ford Fiesta ST will have a 3 cylinder, 1.5 liter 200 bhp engine that is bound to make some great experiences happen for owners. The car will have the ability to go from 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds only.

Lamborghini LP610 Huracan by DMC

This year DMC collaborated with the luxury sports car maker to formulate the Lamborghini LP610 Huracan. The car has been given a latest and improved aerodynamics package.

The package includes a big wing, front lip, side skirts, and rear diffuser. The best part is that all of these are made of carbon fiber which will keep the weight of car in balance.

The Lamborghini LP610 Huracan will be offered in rear wheel drive with an option of 10 cylinder petrol engine. It will have an automatic transmission with seven gears.

DMC Mercedes C63 S AMG Coupe

The new DMC Mercedes C63 S AMG Coupe was introduced in this year’s Geneva Motor Show 2017. The car has an impressive era of aerodynamics. The 580bhp pumping car has a luxurious handmade interior. The interior will showcase the iconic features of an AMG coupe. The car has been given a new design. Its front has been designed and it’s been given new carbon fiber too.

There is a presence of a huge wing on the trunk which will make sure that downforce is increased. The components that are made of carbon fiber are all assembled in the autoclave oven of DMC. This has made the parts to be lighter and beautiful to look at. The car will have the ability to go from 0-100kmg in less than 3.6 seconds which is an impressive timing. It will be offered with a variety of 2o inches Bullcatcher rims.

The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 9 to March 19, 2017. It kicked off with two Press Days before the official inauguration presided over by Mr. Johann N. Schneider-Ammann, a member of the Swiss National Council, opening the exhibition of 900 models including 148 world and European premiers.

180 exhibitors share limelight of the Geneva International Motor Show 2017. They include all of the large manufacturers, smaller exclusive constructors, high performance preparation specialists, resolutely timeless automotive designers, plus suppliers of parts, accessories, and equipment to the automotive sector. These diverse groups will offer visitors a unique experience and insight into the world of the automobile.