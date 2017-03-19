 
 

Human Skull Evolved Along With Two-Legged Walking: Study

Posted: Mar 19 2017, 10:27am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 19 2017, 10:31am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study
Comparison of the positioning of the foramen magnum in a bipedal springhare (left) and its closest quadrupedal relative, the scaly-tailed squirrel. Credit: Russo and Kirk, University of Texas
 

The evolution of human bipedalism is tied to distinctive hole in our skull

A new study confirms that evolution of bipedalism in humans is driven by the changes in their skulls.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Bipedalsim or walking upright on two legs is a trait that separates the first hominids from four-legged apes. This evolution of this distinctive feature is often attributed to a hole on the bottom of human’s skull known as foramen magnum. However, not everyone agrees on the importance of foramen magnum in terms of developing bipedal habits among hominids.

In the 1920s, an anatomist Raymond Dart discovered the skull of Taung Child in South Africa. Taung Child had a small brain and many researchers thought that the three-million-year-old Taung fossil belonged to an ape and walked on four legs. But the presence of distinctive hole in the skull in which the spinal cord runs through suggested otherwise. It indicated that Taung held its head erect and therefore likely walked upright on its two feet.

Although the connection between foramen magnum and bipedalism seems logical, there’s not much strong evidence to back up this notion. The question of how bipedalism evolved could come closer to an answer if paleoanthropologists managed to find more fossils of the earliest hominids, which they actually did not. 

However, in a study published in the 2013 Journal of Human Evolution, anthropologists from university of Texas Gabrielle Russo and Christopher Kirk suggested a new way to reach a conclusion. The noted that human foramen magnum is often explained as an adaptation for maintaining balance of the head during bipedalism. This forward-shifted foramen magnum is found not just in humans and their bipedal fossil relatives, but feature has evolved independently among mammals groups other than primates. 

“This question of how bipedalism influences skull anatomy keeps coming up partly because it's difficult to test the various hypotheses if you only focus on primates," said Kirk. "However, when you look at the full range of diversity across mammals, the evidence is compelling that bipedalism and a forward-shifted foramen magnum go hand-in-hand."

In the latest study, researchers expanded on their previous research by using new methods to study foramen magnum in humans, kangaroos, springhares and jerboas and compared the results with 77 mammal species including marsupials, rodents and primates. They concluded that humans and other bipedal mammals have a more forward-positioned foramen magnum than their quadrupedal close relatives. 

“We've now shown that the foramen magnum is forward-shifted across multiple bipedal mammalian clades using multiple metrics from the skull, which I think is convincing evidence that we're capturing a real phenomenon," said Russo.

"Other researchers should feel confident in making use of our data to interpret the human fossil record.”

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

17 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

Hydrocarbon Lakes on Titan Occasionally Erupt with Nitrogen Bubbles

Hydrocarbon Lakes on Titan Occasionally Erupt with Nitrogen Bubbles

21 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

23 hours ago, 11:12am CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

8 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

11 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

20 hours ago, 2:20pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the American Cars

American Cars at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

20 hours ago, 2:04pm CDT

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Top Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

20 hours ago, 2:03pm CDT

New Hypercars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Hypercars

23 hours ago, 11:14am CDT

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

1 day ago, 9:45am CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

New Concept Cars of the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 day ago, 9:43am CDT

Common Painkillers Increase the Risk of Cardiac Arrest

Common Painkillers Increase the Risk of Cardiac Arrest

1 day ago, 7:58am CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Breakthroughs and Advancements

1 day ago, 6:38am CDT

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

1 day ago, 5:56am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

17 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

Hydrocarbon Lakes on Titan Occasionally Erupt with Nitrogen Bubbles

Hydrocarbon Lakes on Titan Occasionally Erupt with Nitrogen Bubbles

21 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

23 hours ago, 11:12am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

8 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

11 hours ago

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

17 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook