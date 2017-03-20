 
 

New 2017 IMac Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 3:09am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 20 2017, 3:11am CDT, in News | Apple

 

New 2017 iMac Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?
This is not the 2017 iMac - it's the Microsoft Surface Studio
 

A new iMac is overdue. Apple is expected to release a new iMac in 2017.

I am writing this story on a mid-2011 27" iMac 3.4Ghz Core i7 w/ SSD. Soon this  iMac will be old enough to go to school. My urge to get a new iMac has died when I upgraded the RAM to 32GB. This dated computer is responsive and great to work with.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

I will only get tempted to get a new iMac if it is incredible. The last time Apple has updated the iMac was in 2015. Apple will release a new iMac in 2017 - at least this is what Apple pundits say. There is not a single evidence that this is going to happen.

Apple is under fire for neglecting the desktop. Microsoft used Apple's moment of weakness in a perfect way. The Surface Studio makes the iMac look like ancient technology. The new 2017 iMac needs to be innovative in design and functionality to counter strike.

The full configured Surface Studio is $800 more expense than the most expensive iMac. This alone is a defeat for Apple. Microsoft makes more expensive computer than Apple. Who would have thought that we come to this?

What I want to the most in a 2017 iMac is a largest screen. I don't feel that 27-inch is enough. I want 5K or 8K resolution on a screen that is at least 30 inches. I want more space on the screen to have browse windows arranged next to each other. Dell has unveiled a 32-inch 8K monitor at the CES 2017 with the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K 8K monitor. If Dell can, Apple can.

With a bigger screen, I also would like to see an ability to adjust the stand to move the screen up and down. The tilt function is not enough to optimize for desk ergonomics.

I am not sure if I need touch capability, like the Surface Studio offers for my line of work. 

The performance of the 2017 iMac needs to be strong enough to allow for responsive user interface. No lag between switching desktops and launching apps. I don't care how Apple achieves this and what kind of chips are in the new iMac.

When will Apple release the 2017 iMac?

At this point it is just guessing. April is a possibility for Apple's first event in 2017. Another option is the WWDC 2017, kicking off on June 5.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 hour ago

Apple&#039;s unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

Apple's unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

1 hour ago

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

16 hours ago, 10:49am CDT

Apple Sets Up Two New R&amp;D Centers in China

Apple Sets Up Two New R&D Centers in China

2 days ago, 1:58am CDT

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

11 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

56 minutes ago

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

1 hour ago

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

Face-scanners in Chinese Public Toilet Curb Paper Waste

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: All the New Cars

New Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

5 hours ago

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

NASA Tests Mars Rover in Chile’s Atacama Desert

13 hours ago, 1:38pm CDT

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

Human Skull Evolved Along with Two-Legged Walking: Study

16 hours ago, 10:27am CDT

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

19 hours ago, 7:29am CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 day ago, 1:45am CDT

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

1 day ago, 11:01pm CDT

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

Study Unravels Mystery of How Cobras Evolved their Venom

1 day ago, 4:37pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

Nintendo Switch Production to Double to 16 Million Units

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Apple

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 hour ago

Apple&#039;s unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

Apple's unnamed Wireless Device is just a Electronic Door Reader

1 hour ago

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

Mysteries of iOS 11 unraveled- All You Need To Know About iOS 11

16 hours ago, 10:49am CDT

Apple Sets Up Two New R&amp;D Centers in China

Apple Sets Up Two New R&D Centers in China

2 days ago, 1:58am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

Indigenous Bolivian Tribe has the Healthiest Hearts on Earth

11 minutes ago

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

Super Mario Run Comes to Android on March 23

56 minutes ago

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

Facebook Gadgets to Attack Google and Apple Rumored for April Release

1 hour ago

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

British Man Electrocuted in Bath While Charging iPhone

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook