Gamers Having Issues with LG 2017 OLED TVs

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 5:15am CDT

 

Most of these issues are finally solved

We have talked a lot about the good stuff that goes along with the 2017 LG OLED TV line, but there is a bit of bad for some users. Namely gamers have had issues with the 2017 LG OLED TVs. The TVs have had some gaming specific issues, one of the first was a problem receiving images from PS4 Pro HDR images when that console first launched. After that issue passed, gamers found that there were very high levels of input lag when playing new HDR games on all of LG's OLED TVs.

That lag means there was a delay in the time it took the display to give the image on screen. Thankfully, LG has been addressing these issues via firmware updates rather than leaving gamers who purchased one of its OLED TVs in the cold. One of the updates for the lag in rendering images caused another issue that hit gamers.

Back in January a firmware update for the B6 OLED TV series adding an HDR Game mode to the set gave the TV a strange tearing issue that affected the bottom quarter inch of screen when using HDR Game mode. That new tearing issue apparently affected all B6 OLED TVs that had the LG 4.30.77 firmware onboard.

This screen tearing issue prevented LG from rolling the firmware update out to gamers seeing the same lag issue in Europe. Thankfully for those European gamers, the B6 update finally landed for them last week reports Forbes. Presumably that means that US gamers wanting a B6 OLED TV from LG should be able to download a firmware that finally works correctly.

Another potential B6 issue is that some have seen problems with the TV delivering 60Hz images during gaming, only PC mode fixes that issue. That significant motion processing found in other modes introduces more lag to control input. It seems that LG has now fixed most of those gaming issues with its OLED TVs, or at least there are workarounds if no official fix is applied.

