 
 

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments To Bloom To 99.4 Million Units Quarterly By 2021

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 6:03am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021
 

AR headsets to ship fewer units but be the majority of the income for the market

We've talked quite a bit over the last few weeks about Windows 10 VR headsets. You might be wondering just how big will the VR market be before you plunk down your cash to buy a VR headset. The answer, according to a new report from IDC, is VERY big indeed. IDC is a research firm and the company has a new report that looks at how big the Windows 10 VR headset market will be.

IDC says that global quarterly augmented and virtual reality headset shipments will reach 99.4 million units per quarter by 2021. That is a gigantic increase in units compared to the 10.1 million units shipped in 2016. IDC says this is a compound annual growth rate of 58% across the five year period.

IDC foresees gains in both entries and consumer use in AR and VR platforms. In the enterprise time and money can be saved using these devices to map out changes ahead of the actual launch of a project. For consumers, the AR and VR experiences will be in the form of content and experiences that make you feel as if you are there.

IDC says that AR headsets will be the minority in shipments, but they are expected to bring in more revenue overall with AR headsets growing from $209 million in 2016 to $48.7 billion in 2021. VR headsets will grow from $2.1 billion in 2016 to $18.6 billion in 2021. Most AR headsets are expected to cost over $1,000 with VR headsets selling for under $100 to over $1000. IDC also says that the low cost VR headsets might prove to be inhibitors to VR adoption due to poor experiences delivered.

