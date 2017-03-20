Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Apparently, type 2 diabetes can be cured via intensive medical interventions. These include within their rubric: oral drugs, insulin shots and lifestyle modifications.

Type 2 diabetes is commonly thought of as a chronic disease. As it advances in its severity, those susceptible to it have to bring about certain changes in their lives.

These include: following a balanced diet low in sugars and starches, exercising regularly and taking medicinal agents to counter the insulin resistance and general high levels of glucose in the bloodstream.

The trials which took place lasted from 2 to 4 months. Over 40% of the patients reversed or literally cured their type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

They remained in remission even 3 months after they curtailed their medications. This supports the idea that type 2 diabetes can be reversed at least in the short term via bariatric surgery and medications. One in 10 Americans has type 2 diabetes.

The lack of sufficient production of insulin in the body leads to blood sugar to shoot up. The cells do not receive the energy they need due to this insulin resistance.

The researchers divided 83 individuals into three groups. Two concentrated on a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Then there was a control group as well which had type 2 diabetes.

All three groups got the general care that was needed. At the end of the study, the groups were tested to see where they stood on the etiology index.

With the help of medications, lifestyle interventions and general care, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes symptoms vanished in 40% of the patients with the disease. Among the drugs used were metformin, acarbose and basal insulin glargine.