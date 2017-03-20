 
 

Type 2 Diabetes Can Be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Posted: Mar 20 2017, 11:31am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment
Getty Images
  • Clinical Trials Miraculously reverse Type 2 Diabetes in 40% of Patients
 

Several clinical trials which were carried out by scientists miraculously reversed type 2 diabetes in over 40% of the patients who participated in the trials.

Apparently, type 2 diabetes can be cured via intensive medical interventions. These include within their rubric: oral drugs, insulin shots and lifestyle modifications.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

Type 2 diabetes is commonly thought of as a chronic disease. As it advances in its severity, those susceptible to it have to bring about certain changes in their lives.

These include: following a balanced diet low in sugars and starches, exercising regularly and taking medicinal agents to counter the insulin resistance and general high levels of glucose in the bloodstream. 

The trials which took place lasted from 2 to 4 months. Over 40% of the patients reversed or literally cured their type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

They remained in remission even 3 months after they curtailed their medications. This supports the idea that type 2 diabetes can be reversed at least in the short term via bariatric surgery and medications. One in 10 Americans has type 2 diabetes.

The lack of sufficient production of insulin in the body leads to blood sugar to shoot up. The cells do not receive the energy they need due to this insulin resistance. 

The researchers divided 83 individuals into three groups. Two concentrated on a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Then there was a control group as well which had type 2 diabetes.

All three groups got the general care that was needed.  At the end of the study, the groups were tested to see where they stood on the etiology index.

With the help of medications, lifestyle interventions and general care, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes symptoms vanished in 40% of the patients with the disease. Among the drugs used were metformin, acarbose and basal insulin glargine. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

2 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

3 hours ago

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

4 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

4 hours ago

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

3 hours ago

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

3 hours ago

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

IDC Expects AR/VR Headset Shipments to Bloom to 99.4 million units quarterly by 2021

4 hours ago

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

Sleep Apnea Prevents Brain Development in Children

5 hours ago

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

New Worm-Inspired Gel Material Naturally Adapts to Changing Environments

6 hours ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

2017 Windows 10 VR Headsets Kick Off Booming Market

6 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

6 hours ago

&#039;Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

'Qualcomm 205 Empowers Feature Phone Users with 4G LTE

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

2 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

3 hours ago

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

Norway Named World’s Happiest Country, US Falls Further

4 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook