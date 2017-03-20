Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

A recent study in Ireland showed that those people who ate lots of cheese and dairy products tended to lead healthier lives. Surprisingly those who ate low-fat dairy products instead of full-fat ones tended to have higher cholesterol levels.

A paradox was indeed at work here. Also higher dairy consumption was associated with lower BMI. Irish people eat tons of cheese on an annual basis. Yet they do not have high cholesterol levels.

The prevalent and established research showed that eating foods high in saturated fat led to higher LDL levels. Yet this novel study disproves that thesis and shows that all the cheese in the world will not do you any harm.

While 10,000 people die from high cholesterol levels in Ireland each year, apparently it is not from eating cheese that they contract the high cholesterol levels. Other factors are at play.

Dairy foods such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cream and butter were consumed regularly by 1500 Irish people who were included in the study. Their ages ranged from 18 to 90 years.

Saturated fat from cheese did not affect LDL levels. This came as somewhat of a surprise. Yet it was true. The unique combination of nutrients in cheese caused the salubrious effect. The overall dietary context in which the high fat cheeses were eaten was also taken into consideration.

These other foods which formed the overall diet of the Irish had to be taken into account. Too much LDL normally leads to cholesterol clogging up the arteries. This in turn causes cardiac disease.

While normal levels of LDL keep the body working in a fine-tuned manner, having too much in the blood is a surefire way of asking for trouble as far as health status is concerned.

A high level of dairy products in the diet led to low BMI, low fat levels, low hypertensive symptoms and low waist measurement too.

The really flabbergasting fact was that those who decided to consume low fat dairy products ended up taking in too many carbohydrates and thus increased their LDL levels.

It is better to stick to what Nature has provided instead of relying on food that is either man-made or has gone through human hands in its make-up.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes.