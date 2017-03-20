Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

We have just got the news that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Classface list of to a smashing debut in April. Now the New York International Auto Show is starting in April as well. Thus we might get to see the new model at the event. However no official venue for the reveal has been disclosed by the company.

The car is introduced in an answer to Audi’s reveal of A8 in July, 2017. If the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Classface lift is revealed the next month then it will go on sale in year 2018.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift will surely get a new engine which will be the replacement of current one. One of the choices is M256 which is a 3.0 liter engine which has a 48 volt electrical system as well. We are looking forward to a new and bigger engine preferable 6 -cylinder.

Thus the powertrain of the car will be increased by many folds. The S-Class is supposed to get the 4.5 generation gadgets by company. This means that it will have state of the art technology and features to indulge in.

There are a number of replacement engine to choose from if we look at the existing ones. The company has hinted towards the fact that new engine for 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have a power of at least 408bhp. The new successor of OM 642 is an inline six engine. It has an output of 313bhp and a torque of 650Nm.

Other than that, a new addition in the engine family is the M176 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 engine. It has an output of 476bhp and a torque of 700Nm. The famous V8 and V12 engines will continue their legacy with S63 and S65.