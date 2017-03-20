BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW is working pretty hard for the self-driving cars to come on road as soon as possible. This is the reason that senior VP of company, Elmar Frickenstein said that BMW is all set to deliver fully self-driving cars by year 2021.

He added that the company has made a lot of progress in the dimension. He also said that they will be capable of delivering a car with Level 3, 4 and 5 on self-driving scale by year 2021. He also explained to Automotive News that these levels meant that vehicle will show different levels of autonomy.

A level 5 is one of the highest set by the regulation authorities. The car with this level will be able to move on roads without any kind of monitoring by the driver. The car will have its own intelligence working on all the time in order to look for road and signs.

The car will be able to navigate on a path on its own. While on the other hand, the cars with Level 3, and 4 will have to have a steering wheel. They will also require input from the driver in case any thing goes off the track.

Frickenstein also said that the iNext is due to come in year 2021, which will come with self-driving level 3. The car will be able to navigate and steer on its own. However the driver in this car must be prepared to take control whenever it will be needed.

According to the stats, technically everything is set for BMW to make the cars with Level 4 and 5 proficiency. However no official decision has been taken about it.