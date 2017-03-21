 
 

Fly Over Mars In New Video

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 12:07am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 21 2017, 12:11am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Fly Over Mars in New Video
Credit: Jan Fröjdman
 

Stunning three-dimentional video offers a trip down onto the surface of Red Planet

While humans have long dreamed of going to Mars, a real flight to the planet is still far away. However, a new 3D video provides an opportunity for space enthusiasts to take a tour of Mars and to visualize what it would be like to fly over the Red Planet.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

The video, titled “A Fictive Flight above Real Mars,” is based on thousands of images of Mars taken by HiRise camera over the course of 12 years. All those images were stitched together  to create a spectacular video that makes people feel as if they are flying over Mars and looking down on its surface, all without leaving their couches.

The video is created by a Finnish filmmaker named Jan Fröjdman and it took him around three months to convert HiRise imagery into a dynamic three dimensional video. Fröjdman not just combined tens of thousands of images but also touched them up to give an accurate sense of how Mars would look if we approached from above.

The original images were black and white, so he had to add false colors to enhance their appearance and to make the features prominent. To create the 3-D effect, he resized the images with reference points.

“Some geographic features take more work than others to render. Flat regions require a few hundred reference points, while topographically complex ones—like Mars’ Inca City—can take thousands.” Wired explains the process. 

The video begins with a close approach towards Mars moon Phobos and then takes us through the various features of the planet including craters, uneven terrain, pits and fractures.

HiRise camera is mounted on Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and provides detailed view of the swaths of Mars’ surface, allowing researchers to study its structure in a more comprehensive manner than ever before.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

11 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

11 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

11 hours ago, 12:34pm CDT

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

12 hours ago, 11:31am CDT

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop

5 hours ago, 6:56pm CDT

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

9 hours ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

9 hours ago, 2:23pm CDT

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

11 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

11 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

11 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

iPhone 8: All About Apple&#039;s Anniversary iPhone in one place

iPhone 8: All About Apple's Anniversary iPhone in one place

13 hours ago, 10:18am CDT

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 10:14am CDT

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

Prostate Cancer Gene Discovered

14 hours ago, 9:41am CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

14 hours ago, 9:24am CDT

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

Workers on Drugs in BMW Plant Cause Million Euro Damage

15 hours ago, 9:05am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

11 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

11 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

11 hours ago, 12:34pm CDT

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

Type 2 Diabetes can be Reversed With Intensive Medical Treatment

12 hours ago, 11:31am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop

5 hours ago, 6:56pm CDT

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

9 hours ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

9 hours ago, 2:23pm CDT

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

11 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook