Tree-on-a-chip can Pump Water for Days
Credit: MIT
 

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and their collaborators have designed a microfluidic device they call a "tree-on-a-chip" which mimics the pumping mechanism of trees and plants.

Like its natural counterparts, the chip operates passively, requiring no moving parts or external pumps.

It is able to pump water and sugars through the chip at a steady flow rate for several days.

"The chip's passive pumping may be leveraged as a simple hydraulic actuator for small robots," said Anette "Peko" Hosoi, associate department head for operations in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering.

MIT Tree on a chip

Engineers have found it difficult and expensive to make tiny, movable parts and pumps to power complex movements in small robots.

The team's new pumping mechanism may enable robots whose motions are propelled by inexpensive, sugar-powered pumps.

"In small robotics, if we could make the building blocks that enable cheap complexity, that would be super exciting. I think these [microfluidic pumps] are a step in that direction," Hosoi added.

Hosoi's co-authors on the paper are lead author Jean Comtet, a former graduate student in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering; Kaare Jensen of the Technical University of Denmark; and Robert Turgeon and Abraham Stroock, both of Cornell University.

Hosoi envisions that the "tree-on-a-chip" pump may be built into a small robot to produce hydraulically powered motions, without requiring active pumps or parts.

"If you design your robot in a smart way, you could absolutely stick a sugar cube on it and let it go," Hosoi said.

The results were published in the journal Nature Plants.

Fly Over Mars in New Video

5 hours ago

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

17 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

17 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

17 hours ago, 12:34pm CDT

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

13 minutes ago

New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

Insider Scoop: How to Get Nintendo Switch at GameStop Stores

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at GameStop on Wednesday

4 hours ago

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

15 hours ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

15 hours ago, 2:23pm CDT

BMW Self Driving Cars to Achieve Level 5 by 2021

16 hours ago, 1:04pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: Mercedes-Benz to Debut Three Cars

16 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to be Revealed at 2017 New York Auto Show

16 hours ago, 12:55pm CDT

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Fly Over Mars in New Video

5 hours ago

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

17 hours ago, 12:42pm CDT

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

17 hours ago, 12:37pm CDT

Eating Lots of Cheese Actually Lowers Your Weight

17 hours ago, 12:34pm CDT

Sony XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

13 minutes ago

New Apple iPad Pro models could be landing Soon (As in Today)

24 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

