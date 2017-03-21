 
 

Alexa Lets You Shop Now Through Amazon Prime Now

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 5:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

"Alexa, Order the NES Classic Edition."

Amazon announced today that Alexa voice shopping adds Prime Now. Amazon Prime members can now order with their voice on Amazon's local delivery service. Now NES hunters can just say: "Alexa, order the NES Classic on Amazon Prime Now."

Tens of thousands of daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by simply asking Alexa to order from Prime Now. Alexa can order multiple items at once, make recommendations and will automatically choose the next available 2-hour delivery window.

Whether customers are in the middle of a game night with friends and family, have their hands full with a baby or are too sick to get out of bed, Alexa makes it easy to get what they need right away through Prime Now without taking out a phone or logging into a computer.

Just say, “Alexa, order tortilla chips from Prime Now” and pair with salsa and a videogame or ask “Alexa, order Nyquil from Prime Now” and add tissues and chicken noodle soup.

The customer skips a trip to the store and the items arrive within the next available two-hour delivery window. Additionally, starting today, customers in select cities can use Alexa to voice order cold beer, wine and spirits from Prime Now with free two-hour delivery.

“Bringing Prime Now to Alexa voice shopping combines two of the most innovative shopping technologies available for an experience that our customers are going to wonder how they ever lived without,” said Assaf Ronen, Vice President of Voice Shopping. “We’re excited to offer the full Prime Now catalogue with Alexa, including tens of thousands of items, which allows you to refill everyday essentials you’ve just run out of like diapers or dish soap, or cater to unexpected guests with merlot and ice cream, all without ever leaving your house or even getting up from the couch.”

Alexa will recommend a product within the Prime Now catalogue and once confirmed add it to the customer’s order. Customers can add as many items as they want and Alexa can offer suggestions based on the other items in their current order. Once the minimum order amount is reached, Alexa will automatically choose the next available 2-hour delivery slot. Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now is available in more than 30 Prime Now eligible cities. To shop with Alexa through Prime Now, customers must be Prime members with a default payment and shipping address.

Amazon has been making the rare NES Classic console available through Prime Now in small quantities in select cities over the past weeks. It is believed that this is some sort of promotion of the Prime Now service.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

