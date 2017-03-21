 
 

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely To Be Processors Only

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 6:17am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Refreshed MacBooks are the least likely thing to find when the Apple Store goes live again

Speculation about the new products that might turn up on the Apple Store when it goes live again (it's down right now) are running rampant. One of the least likely things that we will see are refreshed MacBook Pro notebooks. Even if we did see a refresh in these machines, the only difference would likely be in processors. After all, the MacBook Pro line got an overhaul only a few months back in late 2016.

Chances are the only upgrade you will see for MacBook Pro models in 2017 will be the introduction of new Intel Kaby Lake processors to the mix. Those Kaby Lake processors would bring reduced heat output and reduced power consumption meaning longer run time for MacBook Pro users.

The move to Kaby Lake processors for Apple could mean that SSD performance increases as well. These moves would mean more performance for new models but just as importantly more run time away from an outlet. One change that could be significant is the elimination of the MacBook Air that has been rumored. That MacBook Air is expected to be replaced by the 13-inch MacBook Pro lacking the Touch Bar writes Forbes. Odds are when the Apple Store comes back online today, we will see new iPad Pro models rather than refreshed MacBooks.

