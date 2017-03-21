 
 

Apple IPhone 7 In RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here
 

​Apple surprised the news today by making a surprising move regarding iPhone 7. Official statements concluded that iPhone 7 will be soon be available to buy in red color theme, which is quite unusual as Apple has never chosen such sharp colors to wrap around iPhone’s frame.

Keep in mind that this is not a case or cover manufactured in red, Apple has been manufacturing such covers and cases previously. This time, Apple will offer the iPhone itself in red, which is a huge first for the legacy smartphone.

​The official press released also informed that this special color theme has been instantiated as Apple’s celebration for its partnership with RED company. And these words came from the CEO, Tim Cook himself.

Apple has been broadcasting the fundamentals of health with their partnership with red. The broadcasting constitutes of various products being shipped out in red color themes. The red-themed products shipped out by Apple allegedly flood the spotlight on AIDS fundraising campaign.

​Apple has been actively developing new color themes to work as a lovely combination with iPhone’s design. These color themes include the Jet black finish in iPhone 7 with a hint of glossiness, and the rose gold color theme iPhone 6s was offered with. But never has the company ever used such a sharp color as an option for their product, specifically iPhone. 128 GB and 256 GB variants of iPhone 7 in this new red color will be made available on 24th March, Friday.

