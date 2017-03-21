 
 

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window At Night

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 10:08am CDT

 

  • To Cure Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes you just need to Open the Bedroom Window at Night
 

Scientists are now saying that to cure obesity and type 2 diabetes you just need to open the bedroom window at night.

Opening a bedroom window at night to let in the cool breeze may help prevent obesity and type 2 diabetes. The fresh air helps but even more the cold temperature is a factor in ending the two diseases.

There is apparently a link between global warming and diabetes. A rise in global temperature by one degree Celsius alone may lead to 100,000 new cases of diabetes. 

The reason behind this was that the body needed to burn less brown fat and thus the twin problems of insulin resistance and piling on the pounds occurred as a natural consequence.

To ward of many diseases and ailments besides obesity and type 2 diabetes one needs to face the cold and freezing weather. Even a few degrees down would be beneficial, according to scientists.

Since sleep was another factor in the mix, to sleep in cool surroundings at night with the bedroom window open would be the ideal solution to diabetes and obesity.  

Via just turning the weight down by 15 to 17 degrees Celsius for some time each day, the two diseases can be prevented or at least their severity can be ameliorated, according to Telegraph.

Since the majority of people in cold climate countries tend to live in stuffy homes with the heaters on all the time, they do not burn too many calories via shivering. Cold temperatures also trigger the body to manufacture brown fat which burns a ton of calories.

Even the office environment is quite hot nowadays. This leads to less of a calorie burn. By facing colder circumstances, 30% more calories are burnt in the end. While white fat is inert and does not burn fat, brown fat is metabolically active and allows lipolysis to take place.   

