New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

​Recent reports on Apple’s plans for the iPad revealed that iPad Air 2 will be replaced by a model called “iPad”, and nothing else. This move may make people think that Apple has something in mind for the trademark “Air”, maybe it will be used for another product or Apple will create a supermodel which will be called iPad Air, or simply they just don’t like it on the iPad.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

​Today Apple has finally announced iPad with updated specs. The A8X processor of Apple’s A-series is now replaced with A9, a 64-bit architecture processor which also powers iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. The new iPad model will be offered in two variants, a 32 GB non-cellular model (for $329) and a 32GB Cellular model. (for $459) ​As you might have noticed, the prices for the iPad are lesser than the ones of iPad Air 2.

It seems to be an attempt to balance out the effect caused by readily declining sales figures of tablets. With same specifications as iPad Air 2, an upgraded processor, and all of that in a lowered price, people are definitely going to opt for the new iPad. ​At the same time, Apple kept a strong contender in the lineup. After iPad Air 2 being dropped off the store, iPad mini followed iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 4 was added to the list. The 128 GB variant of iPad mini 4 will be holding a price tag of $399.

Find out what other products Apple introduced on March 21.