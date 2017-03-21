Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

​As if the news of a red iPhone 7, iPad Air 2 being replaced by iPad, and iPad mini 4 being available to order wasn’t enough for one day, Apple yet broke another news to the press today. Apple Watch are given a whole new set of creative and colorful new bands to choose from. The range of the material is also quite impressive, ranging from striped woven all the way to Nike Sports bands.

The new bands are available to buy on Apple’s online store. ​Sport bands are going to be your favorite collection and are also available in Pebble, Azure and Camellia, color themes. The buckles are also redesigned and can now be bought in Sapphire, Berry, and Taupe variants. ​Apple Watch owners can now get their hands on Nike’s exclusive Sport Bands for Apple Watch.

The bands include Anthracite and Black, Platinum and white, and Volt and Black color combos. New bands are also to be released soon by Nike. The Anthracite and Black combo will be shipped in grey aluminum cases while the Platinum and White combo will be packed in silver aluminum cases. Both these color combinations will be offered in 38mm and 42mm bands. ​Apple Watch Hermès has also expanded its range with three new colors.

One exclusive new band has been launched, a 38mm Double Buckle Cuff, the material is Fauve Barenia calfskin leather, and yes, it looks stunning. ​Another good news for Apple Watch owners is that special discount bundles of the same collections. These bundles are of the Nike Sports Bands collection, Sports Band collection and the Milanese Loops. All the previous bundles are now retracted, so you will have to buy Woven Nylon, Classic Buckle, and Link Bracelet separately.