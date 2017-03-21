 
 

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 11:18am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells
Network of synthetic-lethal interactions connecting commonly mutated genes to potential drug targets. Credit: UC San Diego Health
  • Gene Editing allows for the Vanquishing of Weak Cancer Cells
 

Apparently, gene editing allows for the proper vanquishing of weak cancer cells.

Gene mutations besides causing a number of cancers also weaken cancer cells. This has lent researchers a chance to create drugs in the lab that vanquish cancer cells and spare the normal cells.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The term for this sort of cancer treatment is “synthetic lethality”. This method, developed by UC San Diego School of Medicine and Jacobs School of Engineering researchers, has opened up 120 novel ways of making cancer medicines. Take the ovarian cancer drug which is called olaparib. It kills cancer cells via synthetic lethality. It basically inhibits a gene.  

Many other cancers could be fought off using this methodology. Yet the issue which is the bone of contention in all this is that we do not know which gene mutations will cause lethality and which will cause the cells to live.

This confusion is responsible for the limited use of this technique at present. The novel gene editing technique known as CRISPR/Cas9 was used by the scientists. A guide RNA was designed by the researchers in the lab.

It allowed for the target sequencing of a specific gene. The Cas9 enzyme is led to the specific spot where it snips off the DNA. Since the repair work that the cell then does on the snipped DNA is incomplete, the gene is switched off. 

A gene editing technique was used by the scientists with two guide RNAs. One targeted a tumor suppressor gene. The other one targeted one that could be disrupted by a cancer drug.

73 genes in cervical cancer, lung cancer and kidney cells were used as the points of action for this system. The total gene combinations added upto 150,000. The results were shocking.

Over 120 novel synthetic-lethal interactions came to light. The relations between genes were found via this method. Biology and therapy both will benefit immensely from this knowledge. Cancer may finally be cured for good in the near future thanks to this new gene editing technique. 

This new gene-editing technique got published in the journal Nature Methods.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

1 hour ago

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

2 hours ago

Common Recommendations for Jellyfish Sting Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

Common Jellyfish Sting Recommendations Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

17 minutes ago

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

1 hour ago

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

1 hour ago

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

Apple iPhone 7 in RED Is Here

1 hour ago

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

New 9.7-inch iPad is the Successor to iPad Air 2

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

Apple Store Down at 3am Eastern: New Apple Products Confirmed

2 hours ago

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today - Updated

2017 iPhone SE Could Launch Today - Updated

3 hours ago

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

Origami-Inspired PUFFER Robot Can Explore Mars

4 hours ago

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

Stephen Hawking on Trump’s America and Going to Space on Virgin Galactic

4 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

2017 MacBook Pro Updates Likely to be Processors Only

6 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

1 hour ago

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

To Prevent Diabetes Just Open Your Bedroom Window at Night

2 hours ago

Common Recommendations for Jellyfish Sting Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

Common Jellyfish Sting Recommendations Do Not Work at All, Study Finds

2 hours ago

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

Mars Colonization: NASA’s Valkyrie and Origami-Inspired Robots are Shaping the Way

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

17 minutes ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

1 hour ago

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

1 hour ago

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

Apple Announces New bands for Apple Watch

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook