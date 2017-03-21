2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

The new and upcoming 2018 Aston Martin Vantage was seen testing in Britain by auto enthusiasts Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The photos were recently published by AutoCar that showed the car testing on a track while it was heavily camouflaged. Even through the camouflage, it could be spotted that the car has taken a number of features from that of its larger sibling. The car has a shorter tail which specifically classified it as a Vantage.

The earlier pictures of the car show it to have a rear roll cage and a bucket seat. However it can be seen that both of these were installed only because of the development and testing purpose.

The current pictures do not show any kind of cage or bucket seat. It looks like the upcoming 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is longer than its previous variant. This means that the passengers will get to have more cabin space as well.

The car will be using a powerful Mercedes-AMG 4.0 liters town turbo V8 engine. It will showcase an impressive output of 400bhp. This power will be available in entry level Vantage while the Vantage S will showcase a power of almost 450 bhp.

The special engine unit made for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will be made by the collaboration of both brands. This will also result in a new and more powerful engine which will be a V8 DB11 engine of eight cylinders. It will provide a power of 525bhp.

Just like the current generation Vantage, an upcoming V12 version of the next-generation car is also supposed to arrive soon. It will use a 5.2 liter twin turbo V12 engine. There are chances that the upcoming Vantage will make its debut in 2018.