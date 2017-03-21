 
 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing In England

Posted: Mar 21 2017, 2:18pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England
Credit: AutoCar
  • First look of 2018 Aston Martin Vantage with AMG V8 is here!
 

The car was spotted testing on British roads

The new and upcoming 2018 Aston Martin Vantage was seen testing in Britain by auto enthusiasts Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The photos were recently published by AutoCar that showed the car testing on a track while it was heavily camouflaged. Even through the camouflage, it could be spotted that the car has taken a number of features from that of its larger sibling. The car has a shorter tail which specifically classified it as a Vantage.

The earlier pictures of the car show it to have a rear roll cage and a bucket seat. However it can be seen that both of these were installed only because of the development and testing purpose.

The current pictures do not show any kind of cage or bucket seat. It looks like the upcoming 2018 Aston Martin Vantage is longer than its previous variant. This means that the passengers will get to have more cabin space as well.

The car will be using a powerful Mercedes-AMG 4.0 liters town turbo V8 engine. It will showcase an impressive output of 400bhp. This power will be available in entry level Vantage while the Vantage S will showcase a power of almost 450 bhp.

The special engine unit made for 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will be made by the collaboration of both brands. This will also result in a new and more powerful engine which will be a V8 DB11 engine of eight cylinders. It will provide a power of 525bhp.

Just like the current generation Vantage, an upcoming V12 version of the next-generation car is also supposed to arrive soon. It will use a 5.2 liter twin turbo V12 engine.  There are chances that the upcoming Vantage will make its debut in 2018.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

1 hour ago

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

1 hour ago

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

1 day ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

1 day ago, 2:23pm CDT

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

57 minutes ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

1 hour ago

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

1 hour ago

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

2 hours ago

Gene Discoveries and The Latest News

Gene Research: New Discoveries and The Latest News

2 hours ago

New Genes Found That Prevent Prostate, Skin and Breast Cancers

New Genes Found That Prevent Prostate, Skin and Breast Cancers

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

2 hours ago

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

Gene Editing Technique Helps Kill Cancer Cells

4 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: New Discoveries and Tools

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

1 hour ago

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

1 hour ago

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

Jaguar I-Pace EV Hits The Streets of London

1 day ago, 2:31pm CDT

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Miles Range

Volvo EV to Debut in 2019 With 250 Mile Range

1 day ago, 2:23pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

57 minutes ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

1 hour ago

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

1 hour ago

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook