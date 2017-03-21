Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

The Nintendo Switch is one of the coolest new gaming systems to come out in a long time, so it is no surprise that many people have been clamoring to get in the last few weeks. However, like with all new games as they start out, there aren't all that many games yet. Some people have even complained that there aren't enough with the release. Still, there are many, many more planned in the coming months. Nintendo is hitching a lot to this platform, and there are some pretty cool things that they can do.

This is the list of games that will come out within the next few months. Each game will have a description about what we know, accessories you may need to play it correctly, and when you can expect the game to be released. The list will be continually updated as more games are released and announced.

Let's take a look:

1, 2 Switch

Release Date: March 3, 2017

1, 2 Switch uses a style of gaming where the players look not at the screen, but at each other. You face off in duels, dancing, milking cows, and more. Each game uses the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch in different ways. Anyone who watches you play can see the action on screen using hilarious visuals.

2 Fast 4 Gnomz

Release Date: TBD

QubicGames initially brought 2 Fast 4 Gnomz to life for the Nintendo 3DS, and it has announced plans to do the same for the Nintendo Switch, per Japanese Nintendo. While they don't have a release date yet, it will likely be like the older version of the game, though it will have different parts and storylines. It will also have all of the belly laughs that makes this one a cult classic.

Arcade Archives

Release Date: TBD

Nintendo confirmed that Hamster's Arcade Archives will create a game for the Nintendo Switch. They will work together, but few other details have been released by either company. To get a flavor of what might be to come, you can check out some of their other offers for platforms like PlayStation 4.

Arms

Release Date: Spring 2017

Arms is one of the most heavily anticipated games to be released for the Switch in 2017. It already has a fandom of its own, so it is safe to say that this one is going to be a hit - even though most people haven't played the game yet. Arms is a two-player brawler game...and that's pretty much all we know. Why a fandom has taken hold of it is a mystery, but this might be one of the biggest completely new games in years for Nintendo.

Audio Hero

Release Date: TBA

We don't know much about this game other than it will be coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point, it is an action style game, and it comes from QubicGames.

Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Release Date: TBA

During Nintendo Direct in February, one name stood out to many fans because no one really knew what it was. Away: Journey to the Unexpected was just that, unexpected. There isn't a lot of information, but we do know a few things. Players will be able to move around a 3D world that is populated with 2D character, according to developers Playdius. The people you meet can be added as friends - or they can be foes.

This game will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at some point during 2017.

Battle Chef Brigade

Release Date: TBA

In this game, you play as Mina as she competes for a place in the Battle Chef Brigade, which a unit of elite hunters. They are known for using their fighting skills to create wild and delicious dishes. You have to create amazing meals and fight monsters at the same time. This game promises to be graphic heavy.

Bit Boy Arcade Deluxe

Release Date: TBA

Once again, we have very little information about this game, but we know it is happening.

Blaster Master Zero

Release Date: March 9

Blast Master Zero is an 8-bit style and side view 2D game that reminds us a little of the NES style gaming. It should, because the game is like the 1988 "Blaster Master" that uses weapons, bosses, and a lot of quick button movements. The HD rumble effects really bring something special to the game. A bonus? The co-op multiplayer mode.

Blazblue

Release Date: TBA

A quiet unveiling for the Nintendo Switch greeted Blazblue, but it still got a lot of people on the internet excited for this game.This is a third party game from Acr System Works. We don't have any official information about this game, so a lot of the details are up in the air. We do know that will likely be a fighting game similar to the Android mobile game. As SRK pointed out, it is also likely that PlayStation will get a version first.

Cave Story

Release Date: TBA

If you enjoy retro platformers, then Cave Story is going to be one of your favorite games. This acclaimed game has been around Nintendo for years, and many fans were hoping that it would make its way to Switch. According to Eurogamer, the news that Cave Story was coming to the Switch was accidentally released in a Tweet, which is why we don't have all that much information about it yet.

Celeste

Release Date: TBA

Celeste is a "hardcore mountain-climbing platformer" from Towerfall, according to Polygon. The game was originally announced back in 2016 on Twitch, and there have been a few more details released since then. Celeste will have over 250 stages in various settings, giving players the feel for ancient ruins, abandoned cities, and even a haunted resort. This game will also be available on the PlayStation 4 and for Windows PC.

Cube Life: Island Survival

Release Date: TBA

This game seems to be a Minecraft clone, but that also means it will be a hit. Cube Life: Island Survival is an open-world game similar to Minecraft, but it will be set on an island. Not much else is known about the game.

Dandara

Release Date: Summer 2017

Dandara is another new game that has created some buzz. It is a Metroidvania-inspired 2D platformer, according to Nintendo Life, that combines fast-paced combat and skill. Dandara has to jump around the screen while fighting enemies in a world that doesn't quite understand gravity yet in order to retore the world back to normal.This too will feature HD rumble.

Derby Stallion

Release Date: TBA

According to GameFAQs, "Derby Stallion (working title) is a Sports game, developed by ParityBit and published by Kadokawa, with no announced release date." We will keep you updated on any information we can find about the game.

Disagaea 5 Complete

Release Date: Spring 2017 (March 3 Japan)

The description on Nintendo says it all: "As a new and terrible Overlord named Void Dark seeks to enslave the countless Netherworlds, one young demon has stood to end his reign-Killia. In Disgaea 5, players lead Killia and his tenacious army of rebels on their dark and dangerous path to vengeance. Filled with more over-the-top action and hilarious writing than ever before, Disgaea 5's damage numbers are surely headed for the record books."

This game uses seven new characters that you've never met before.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Release Date: TBA 2017

There aren't a lot of details for this one, but they should be coming out very soon if they plan to keep up with this release date.

Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2

Release Date: March 3, 2017 (Japan); TBA everywhere else

This game received a bit of mixed reviews from fans of the older game, saying that they weren't that fond of the the graphics and that fighting wasn't quite as good as they were expecting. There hasn't been any word on a release date outside of Japan.

Dragon Quest X: The Five Awakening Races Online

Release Date: TBA

This is the tenth installment of the RPG series and has created quite a buzz all over the internet, considering there are millions of people playing at any given time. It is important to note, however, that IGN has said that the game isn't yet confirmed for the Switch, so celebration may be a little premature.

Dragon Quest XI

Release Date: TBA

This Japanese title of the RPG game is expected to come after Dragon Quest X, though once again, it hasn't exactly been confirmed. However, Forbes published an article about how important it will be, so it has to be coming.

Duck Game

Release Date: TBA

The creator of Duck Game, Landon Podbielski, has said that he wants to port the game to Nintendo Switch. However, the game comes from Adult Swim, so it may take a longer time to come to fruition.

Dungeon of Zaar

Release Date: TBA 2017

Dungeon of Zaar is a turn-based strategy game that will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. The game will be in a magical castle there you have to explore, grab gold, and fight off enemies as they try to stop you.

Enter the Gungeon

Release Date: TBA 2017

Enter the Gungeon is an extremely fast shooter combined with a lootfest. You will have to fight, roll, dodge, and outsmart your through a series of floors to get to the bottom, or the Gungeon. Each floor will have a series of things you need to pass. You can pick up gear in shops, but they aren't always easy to get to before you die.

Farming Simulator

Release Date: TBA

Farming Simulator is an unlikely hit on many other platforms, and it will become a hit on Nintendo Switch as well. The game is exactly what it sounds like: take over the daily roles of a farmer to make your farm profitable so that you can upgrade your gear. There aren't many detail yet, but fans are already buzzing.

Fast RMX

Release Date: March 2017

This driving game got some of the best reviews out of the early games available on the Nintendo Switch. It can handle up to eight players, making it a fantastic option for groups of friends. A great tip is to be sure to unlock Hero Mode.

FIFA

Release Date: TBA

One of the most instantly recognizable names on Nintendo is FIFA. While there isn't much known about this game, it is likely that it will use some of the new features of the Nintendo Switch in extremely unique ways.

Fire Emblem Switch

Release Date: TBA 2018

While this game does have an official trailer, there isn't actually that much known about it. Still, it will be the first Fire Emblem title to be released in over a decade for home consoles, so it is reason enough to celebrate. The game will also be available on the Nintendo 3DS.

Fire Emblem Warriors

Release Date: TBA

Just like above, we don’t actually have a lot of information about this game just yet. We do know that there is a trailer and it will likely be available on other Nintendo platforms, but we don’t know much else.

Flipping Death

Release Date: TBA

Flipping Death is about Flatwood Peaks, a smaller town with a has a huge problem: death. You will play as Penny, helping trapped ghosts with a scythe and your puzzle skills. There are a few mysteries you have to solve as well.

GoNNER

Release Date: TBA

From developed Art in Heart, play this 2D sidescrolling game that has a minimalist feel. Play as a king or a queen and protect your domain from greedy creatures that are looking to take over your kingdom and steal your treasure. According to Dual Shockers, you’ll have to find cryptic artifacts as well.

Graceful Explosion Machine

Release Date: TBA Spring 2017

Graceful Explosion Machine, known around the internet as GEM, is a fighter game where you have to shoot, dash, and outwit your competition in this arcade feeling game. There are four unique worlds, thirty levels, and some great HD rumble effects.

Has Been Heroes

Release Date: March 28, 2017

Has Been Heroes tells the story of a group of champions who were once celebrated, but they aren’t anymore. The king has one more quest that will bring back their glory.

Hollow Knight

Release Date: TBA

According to Team Cherry, the developers being Hollow Knight, they are headed to Switch instead of going to the Wii U because they think they can give a fuller version of the game. This should excite fans because they will be able to play in a way that the developers want – and that will be a lot of fun.

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Release Date: April 2017; TBA

We don’t know too much about this game yet, but we do know it is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. This is a parkour game in a 3D open world. The Mayor is against video games (GASP!) and anyone caught playing them are sentenced to hard labor. You have to escape and try to lead the resistance.

Human Resource Machine

Release Date: March 2017

This game aims to teach you how to program and expand your horizons a little bit – but in reality, it’s a totally fun puzzle game.

Hydra Castle Labyrinth

Release Date: TBA

From developers Nicalis, Hydra Castle Labyrinth, a 2D platformer that was originally created for a PC will come to the Switch. It is a bit reminiscent of Castlevania in appearances and gameplay, but we don’t know the changes it will make for the switch to Switch.

I Am Setsuna

Release Date: March 2017

This new game has hit some technical problems, but fans are actually really in love with this one. It is a battle game where you play to the death using your three best characters against another three characters. Use your skills and your wits to win this one. There is a PvP mode that a lot of people are excited about.

Jackbox Party Pack 3

Release Date: TBA

Per the developers, Jackbox Party Pack 3 will be coming to the Switch. According to their website, you’ll still be able to use your phone as a controller. The one bad thing is that you need to use WiFi for this game, so even though it is portable, you’ll still need to find a WiFi source.

Just Dance 2017

Release Date: March 3, 2017

One of the first games announced, Just Dance 2017 is as much fun as you remember. With up to six players and a lot of great music, it is a no brainer that this will be one of the best party games in the bunch.

Kingdom: Two Crowns

Release Date: TBA

One of the games highlighted at the “Nindie Showcase,” Kingdom: Two Crowns from Raw Fury was one that gained a lot of traction. We don’t know too much about this game, but it certainly looks like it could be a hit.

Lego City Undercover

Release Date: TBA

In this game, you’ll be Chase McCain, a police officer who has to hunt down Rex Fury, a notorious criminal. This is an open-world game with amazing graphics where you’ll have 15 special assignments, tons of customers, humor, and a great gaming experience.

Lego Worlds

Release Date: TBA

Lego Worlds, currently available on most other platforms, will be coming to the Switch. We don’t know about any changes they may be making, but it should be great.

Little Dew 2

Release Date: TBA 2017

Little Dew 2 is a standalone game where you have to run through another island with monsters, puzzlers, treasure, and a few surprises along the way.

Little Inferno

Release Date: March 16, 2017

The biggest name in a tri-pack release, this one doesn’t have a ton of details available just yet, but it is sure to be a lot of fun for fans.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Pretty much a new Mario Kart game, which many fans have been waiting for for a long, long time. You will race your friends locally for up to 4 players there are new guest characters and tracks as well as some of your old favorites. This one is already available for pre-order.

Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Edition

Release Date: TBA

According to Nintendo, this game allows you to “Embark on a perilous quest across the Overworld, to the End, and beyond. With a team of friends at your side, and a troubled land in need of heroes, your decisions – what you say and do - drive the story around you, so choose wisely! Features fan favorites Stampycat, DanTDM, CaptainSparklez, StacyPlays and LDShadowLady.” There are some great famous voices, some amazing graphics, and the fun gameplay you’ve come to expect from Minecraft. Though to some dismay, it is still one player.

Minecraft: Switch Edition

Release Date: TBA 2017

Nintendo will also get a unique Switch version of Minecraft, but we don’t have many details. The “number of players’ spot is still missing, so here’s hoping for a multiplayer.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Release Date: TBA

A digital-only release, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is a world where classic games shine. You have to overcome a boss, find hidden passages, use equipment, and use your wits to beat a powerful curse. It is reminiscent of some of the games from the 80s and 90s.

NBA 2K18

Release Date: September 2017

One of the highest ranked sports titles of all time, NBA 2K18 is going to be one of the most innovative games on the Nintendo Switch. You will shape your own player and build his career while competing against players from around the world. There are plenty of hidden features to be announced in the coming weeks.

NBA Playgrounds

Release Date: TBA 2017

This game remains to be somewhat of a mystery to fans, but it will be released in 2017 and it will have much of the same quality that people have come to expect from the NBA gaming systems.

New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers

Release Date: TBA

One of the most exciting games for the Nintendo Switch, New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers promises to be a great return to the game that everyone loves. Of course, there will be newer features and hidden secrets that will enter the game soon enough.

No More Heroes (Title Subject to Change)

Release Date: TBA

According to Suda41 of Grasshopper Manufacture, Travis Touchdown is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It isn’t clear whether or not it will fall under this title, but it is clear that the game is coming. There isn’t a development timeline or an estimate release date even, so it could take some time.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Release Date: March 3, 2017 – Japan; TBA

It was recently announced that there would be Switch versions of Nobunaga’s Ambition, which will include a “Flowers Blooming in Li” scenario around Li Naotora and a bunch of downloadable content. It will use the motion IR camera in a new and fun away.

Oceanhorn: Monsters of Uncharted Seas

Release Date: TBA 2017

In this game, you will take to the islands of the Uncharted Seas, where you will have to figure out secrets, solve puzzles, and face off against many hidden dangers in order to find your father.

Overcooked: Special Edition

Release Date: TBA Late 2017

Overcooked: Special Edition is a unique game that many people have enjoyed over the last year or so. There isn’t a release window for the game yet, but fans are already extremely invested in this game, so it looks like it should be a success.

Pankapu

Release Date: TBA

According to My Nintendo News, Too Kind Studios will release Pankapu on the Switch. They weren’t even able to provide much in terms of visuals for the game, but it looks like it will be an exciting game to play using the portable portion of the game.

Perception:

Release Date: TBA 2017

Once again, we don’t have too much information about this game, but we will update this when we get more.

Pocket Rumble

Release Date: March 2017

According to the Nintendo website, “Pocket Rumble is a streamlined, beginner-friendly 2D fighting game inspired by SNK's classic fighters for the Neo Geo Pocket Color. It retains all the gameplay elements that make traditional Street Fighter-style fighters great, but reduces the level of execution and memorization necessary to the bare minimum. Experienced players can learn the game fast and be able to focus on deeper elements of strategy and mindgames, new players can learn the ins and outs of fighting games without being overwhelmed!” You’ll use the 2 button controls for ease of use and a fun game play. The HD rumble support is getting a lot of praise as well.

Portal Knights

Release Date: TBA

According to a classification from Brazil, Portal Knights is coming to the Nintendo Switch. We don’t know too much else about this game yet.

Project Merkuru

Release Date: TBA

There truly isn’t a lot of information about this at all, and the only place you can even find the name is one a website devoted to games coming to the Switch. It’s a mystery as to where this even started.

Project Octopath Traveler

Release Date: TBA

Very few details have been released about this Nintendo Switch exclusive. What we do know is that the game will boast “unique graphic style and sense of scale.” We don’t know much else yet.

Project Sonic 2017

Release Date: Holidays 2017

One of the most popular members of the Nintendo family is Sonic the Hedgehog. Project Sonic 2017 is a return to form as a collaboration between the more modernized game and look and the original that we all fell in love with all those years ago.

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Release Date: April 25, 2017

This is a combination of two puzzle game juggernauts, Tetris and Puyo Puyo. They bring you a competitive game where you can play against yourself in single player mode or you can play with three other people in a party mode. There are tons of options, characters, modes, and skins to play, so this one certainly won’t get repetitive.

Racing Apex

Release Date: TBA

Lucky Mountain Games revealed that their game will get a Nintendo Switch and a Wii U release at some point. This game feels like an early arcade racing game and will have similar controls, sounds, and images as Interstate ’76.

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Release Date: TBA

Rayman was named the platformer of the year and has won many artistic awards, making it a surefire hit for the Nintendo Switch as well. You will wander through an enchanted forest and find hear the story of a mythical world through paintings you find. From there, you have to run, hunt, and fight your way through the images to find out more.

Redout

Release Date: May 31, 2017

For a more futuristic arcade racing game, Redout is going to be a hit. According to the Gamestop website, “The carefully balanced controls and physics-based driving models have been fine-tuned to deliver the ultimate in max-speed racing action. Each turn, slope and twist applies a unique force to your vehicle, and players can drift and pitch the ship to minimize friction, channeling those forces into even greater forward velocity. The carefully crafted courses combine the efficiency of low-polygon structure with the eye candy of state-of-the-art shading, lighting and special-effects animation.”

Rime

Release Date: Spring 2017

Once again, we don’t know too much about this game, but we do know that the graphics are going to be amazing and that it takes place on an island. The game itself comes from Tequila Works and Grey Box and will be a platformer.

Rive

Release Date: Spring 2017

When the Wii U version of Rive was cancelled, many fans were upset. However, that was quickly replaced with excitement as people learned that a Switch version was coming. This is a twin-shooter game that is still a little under the radar of the rest of the world, but it is increasing in popularity quite quickly.

Riverside

Release Date: TBA

Zockrates Laboratories recently uploaded a trailer for the game Riverside, where you will have to find the end of a large river in a world filled with beautiful graphics and colors. Interestingly enough, the game is in development for both the Switch and Oculus Rift, though no one is sure how they will come together.

Rogue Trooper Redux

Release Date: TBA

Rogue Trooper Redux is bringing back a favorite that so many people have beautiful memories of. It will be an update, so expect some new things, even if we aren’t sure what those will be yet. You will playas Rogue who is trying to eliminate the Nort Regime, as he is the only one capable of standing up against the poisonous atmosphere.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Release Date: March 2017 – Japan; TBA

While Japan will get this game at the end of the month, we will have to wait a while. Still, the high quality graphic look like they will be well worth it when the time comes. Since it is the 13th installment, many people know what to expect from it.

Runner 3

Release Date: TBA

Runner 3 is going to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system. Choice Provisions explains a little more about the game: “Runner3 follows the continuing adventures of CommanderVideo and all his creepy friends. Their arch-rival, the Timbletot, is determined as ever to rid the multiverse of all its love and happiness. CommanderVideo, a lover if ever there were one, refuses to let this happen. He's ready to jump, double-jump, wall-jump, slide-jump, underwear-jump, slide, kick, float, fly, and dance his way to victory, all across a medley of thrilling, challenging, and joyous levels!”

Seasons of Heaven

Release Date: TBA

Seasons of Heaven is going to be one of the most beautiful games in a long time, according to some stills released by Gameblog. We are due to get much more information soon, so we’ll have to sit tight for at least the time being.

Shakedown Hawaii

Release Date: TBA

Shakedown: Hawaii is Vblank Entertainment’s newest open world adventure where you have to create your empire and destroy your competition. Once again, we don’t actually know too much about this game, but what we do know is extremely promising.

Shin Megami Tensei

Release Date: TBA

Atlus is bringing their Shin Megami Tenei game to the swtich, according to the developer. There aren’t a lot of details about a US release, but it is said that Japan will get it first, like they do with many other games.

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

Release Date: March 3, 2017

A good game with some pretty solid graphics, Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment is a great game to go along with your new Switch. You get to use some of the great features but aren’t overwhelmed by them. If you are just starting out, here might be a place to start.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Release Date: March 3, 2017

Another launch piece, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is a great addition to your gaming console. It has the look of an 8-bit classic but still feels completely modern within the confines of the game. The characters in this edition feel a little more fully fleshed out than in the Specter of Torment version.

Skylanders Imaginators

Release Date: March 3, 2017

One of the most costly Nintendo Switch games, this one brings in all of the familiar Skylanders characters completely with some amazing graphics. According to the website, “Kaos has discovered the ancient power of Mind Magic and is using it to create an unstoppable army of Doomlanders! Eon is calling upon all Portal Masters and Skylands' greatest mystic warriors, the Senseis, to stop Kaos and his minions. Now, you must use the power of your imagination to create your own Skylanders to battle in the ultimate adventure alongside the almighty Senseis to save Skylands.”

There are some great user-friendly bits here to play around with if you want something that will show you the full intensity of the Nintendo Switch.

Snake Pass

Release Date: March 28, 2017

Snake Pass is a platformer puzzle game that almost reminds you of the classic Snake game, but cuter. You play as Noodle and you work with Doodle to search for lost Keystones and unlock a magical gate that gives the universe its power. There are many different levels, themes, and modes so this one feels fun for a long time.

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!

Release Date: March 3, 2017

This “cutting” edge game is a puzzler where you help Snip and Clip get through tricky obstacles by cutting them down so that they are in the right shapes. This is a single player or a group game for up to four people. Blitz Mode is definitely the best mode in the game, bar none.

Sonic Mania

Release Date: Winter 2017

The game just announced that it was delayed, but Sonic Forces will have to do. Sonic Mania is getting some push back overall, not just on the Switch. The delay will happen on all platforms. We will keep updating you as more information becomes available.

Space Dave

Release Date: TBA

This is the successor to the retro game Woah Dave, so Space Dave will feel a lot like that. You will play as Dave and face off against aliens as they attack you in sometimes extremely strange ways. You get power-ups and weapons to help you on you way, though things get progressively harder.

Spelunker

Release Date: March 3, 2017 – Japan; TBA

Square Enix revealed that their game Spelunker will be available this spring for the Nintendo Switch everywhere. In Japan, the game is already a hit with bright colors and 1-4 player games.

Splasher

Release Date: TBA

Splasher is a funny, difficult game where you have to use your skills and get lucky. Your hero is armed with a splattering canon and he has to attack the Inkorp paint factory in order to save his companions, the Splashers. There are long and extremely difficult levels here that you’ll have to overcome.

Splatoon 2

Release Date: Summer 2017

The sequel to the ink splashing game, this one is colorful, chaotic, and filled with adventure. There are a few different battle modes that show off the capabilities of the Switch as well as newer fashions and stylings so that the game doesn’t feel too old.

Stardew Valley

Release Date: TBA

Finally, Stardew Valley will get a multiplayer mode. We don’t know much else about it, but for fans off the game that is enough to keep them occupied until we have more details.

State of Mind

Release Date: TBA

Called a “futuristic thriller,” State of Mind promises to be one of the edgier games to come to the Switch. There isn’t a release date yet because it has to make a transformation, but the title is, once again, enough to get people excited. They are working on a PC version first, so expect it to take some time to get there.

SteamWorld Dig 2

Release Date: TBA Summer

The sequel to SteamWorld Dig is going to be a huge success. In this version, you help a lonely steamboat try to find her only friend, using an unexpected companion and your skills. This one is an “against the clock” type of game, so it’s great for people who don’t have a lot of time for gaming.

Steep

Release Date: TBA 2017

Very few details have been released about this mountain climbing game. We’ll keep you updated.

Story of Seasons

Release Date: TBA

Formerly called “Harvest Moon,” Story of Seasons will come to the Switch. Once again, we don’t know a lot about this third-party title, but some details have been hinted to on Reddit and other gaming chat sites.

Super Bomberman R

Release Date: March 3, 2017

While this game definitely started out with some pretty serious problems, it has generated a “fixing” patch that has made a significant improvement over what was there. It is worth a second look if you wrote off this game.

Super Mario Odyssey

Release Date: Holiday 2017

Due to be one of the bigger holiday games, Super Mario Odyssey will bring back all of your favorite characters to the platform it is known for as the “first sandbox-style Mario game” in quite some time. It is listed as 1-player, though it is suspected that will change.

Syberia 3

Release Date: TBA

Very few details are known about this game either, but we do know that it is coming.

Tank It!

Release Date: September 2017

BPlus Games is working on three new games, including Tank It!. It looks like it will be an interesting game, though there are clearly going to be some people who won’t like the mode of play.

Terraria

Release Date: TBA 2017

In this game, you dig, fight, explore, and build within the world of Terraria. You work with tools to find supplies, money, and even build up your own castle. There will be people who try to stop you from building, so you have to be up to the task.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth

Release Date: March 17, 2017

According to the Nintendo website, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth is “a dungeon-crawling shoot-'em-up that’s literally a different game each and every time you play it! The randomly generated maps are built with over 11,000 unique room configurations, each populated with a nearly endless variety of enemies, items, challenges and secrets!” Reviewers have been complimenting the graphics and the multiple difficulty settings.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release Date: Fall 2017

We all know about the Elder Scrolls Games, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim “reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose. Dragons long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel and the future of the Empire hands in the balance. As Dragonborn, the prophesized hero born with the power of The Voice, you are the only one who can stand amongst them.” It is definitely one of the most highly anticipated games from the Nintendo Switch family.

The Escapists 2

Release Date: TBA 2017

The cult hit that was The Escapists is now coming to Nintendo Switch in another format, making it a Nintendo exclusive. According to a press release, “The sequel to the hugely popular prison escape series supports drop-in/drop-out co-op for up to four players (additional accessories are required for multiplayer modes, and are sold separately). Players can tie together knotted sheets and use them to climb down high windows in new multi-level prisons, and find other new ways to make a break for freedom. The Escapists 2 is coming later this year.”

The Fall Part 2: Unbound

Release Date: TBA

The Fall Part 2: Unbound is the sequel to the first. ARID, an AI, has to save herself when she is ejected from her body and has to use her different skills and personalities amidst a vast global network. There are a lot of twists and turns in this game, including one of the more engrossing stories according to those who have played it.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Release Date: March 3, 2017

This was one of the most highly anticipated games to come with the Nintendo Switch’s release.

According to the Nintendo website, “Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”

The Next Penelope: Race to Odysseus

Release Date: TBA

This one isn’t confirmed, but after it was canceled on the Wii U, many people suspect this is where it will go.

The Sacred Hero

Release Date: TBA 2018

The Sacred Hero is also coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC, though we don’t know when it will come through. According to the developer, the game will be "a unique adventure game that twists the conventions of the RPG genre." It will also have some of the best music from any of these games.

The Unlikely Legend of Rusty Pup

Release Date: TBA

In an interview with Nintendo Life last year, the development team behind The Unlikely Legend of Rusty Pup said: “The Switch is great for us, a nice new platform to take advantage of early on in its cycle. The system itself I think is a brilliant little device, and quite bold in what it's trying to do, bridging the gap between home and portable entertainment in one system. Although by all accounts this doesn't mean 3DS is being side-lined, quite the contrary.

It's great for us for a number of reasons; the buzz of a new console, the lack of software initially where we can slot nicely into - we always were a good fit for the Nintendo demographic (E-rated Puzzle Platformer) - plus our core mechanic translates seamlessly onto the hardware. It must be noted I don't have one yet, nor have I played with it, so it remains to be seen what nuances and hidden value the system has in terms of design; I look forward to having a good 'tinker' but as a whole the features seem very solid and sensible.

The price I can see being a bit off putting at first, but that'll come down, although first party game prices are probably a tad high. Even so I imagine most retailers will discount. Obviously Rusty Pup will fall into the more £12 to £15 digital-only price range so that doesn't affect us.”

Thumper

Release Date: TBA Spring 2017

Coming soon, Thumper is known as a ‘rhythm violence’ game that comes from a team that knows how to produce indie hits. This game will blend together music, motion, and movement to build something really great. We don’t have many other details just yet.

Toejam and Earl: Back in the Groove

Release Date: TBA

This game is a long-awaited fourth installment in the 25-year-old franchise. The game will bring back what makes the originals feel so great. The hope is that this game will put the series back into that groove that we all loved. The first few levels are an easy introduction to people who have never played before, and then they just right into it.

TowerFall Ascension

Release Date: TBA

The world of TowerFall Ascension allows 1-4 players to engage in bow-and-arrow combat for 1-4 players. The game feels like an arcade-mode game, with intense versus matches and moments of hilarity. The primary focus is to just master the movements and have a friendly rivalry.

Treasurnauts

Release Date: TBA

Tresaurenauts is a fun game that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch platform. The developers told Nintendo Life that: “We're ecstatic to be able to reveal that Treasurenauts is coming to the Switch! It is a game very near and dear to my heart. Treasurenauts is an excellent fit for the multiplayer aspect of the Switch - always having two Joy-Cons with you anywhere you go, suits the seamless cooperative gameplay we've designed for the game. SUPER EXCITED!”

Tumbleseed

Release Date: Spring 2017

Tumbleseed is a colorful game that uses dual-stick action balance. It is an extremely easy game to master, making it perfect for younger children, but is extremely difficult to master. You have to balance the seed so that you can grow more powerful and meet with friends on your way to the peak.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Release Date: TBA

Ultimate Chicken Horse is due in Q3 from Clever Endeavor Games. The game seems like it will be a lot of fun, with players taking turns to place traps or hazards and attempting to reach their goal before their opponents. It is definitely a multiplayer that will make parties and sleepover more fun.

Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers

Release Date: May 26, 2017

One of the most heavily anticipated games to come out on the Switch, Ultra Street Fighter 2 promises to be a hit for the game. According to Nintendo, The newest iteration of SFII in nearly 10 years, Ultra Street Fighter II features all of the classic characters, a host of new single player and multiplayer features, as well as two new fighters: Evil Ryu and Violent Ken! Nintendo Switch TV, Tabletop and Handheld modes allow you to play Ultra Street Fighter II at home or on-the-go!”

You get plenty of characters to choose from, a lot of options for how you want to play the game, and even some great controls on the Joy-Con in “Way of the Hado” mode.

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure

Release Date: TBA

According to it’s website, “Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure is a 90s-inspired platformer in which the Global Postal Service has created self-delivering boxes. Play as the GPS’ latest cardboard creation, Newbie, as you attempt to save the day.”

Voez

Release Date: March 16, 2017

Available now, Voez is one of the best-reviewed games on the Switch platform. You play it by touching the falling notes in time with the music. The story follows 6 high school students who form a band and want to become famous. All you have to do it help them with over 100 songs on three different difficulty levels.

Wargroove

Release Date: TBA

In Wargroove, you will be able to engage in turn and tile based battles. From there, you can control the machines, troops, and infantry units on the sea, in the air, and on land. It is a bit of a tactical game and there is also just some luck involved. You can play in single-player more or as 12 playable commanders. Even more fun is the addition of a map editor to make your own levels.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

Release Date: TBA 2017

According to an official release from The Dragon’s Trap, the game is coming to the Switch. It will run “at a smooth 60 FPS, the screen and colors in handheld mode are amazing, and it plays just as well in full HD when docked.” The game will also come to other platforms, though they haven’t been announced yet.

World of Goo

Release Date: March 3, 2017

Available now, World of Goo is a physics based game where you get to “Drag and drop living, squirming, talking, globs of goo to build structures, bridges, cannonballs, zeppelins, and giant tongues.” All of the Goo Balls want to explore, but they don’t realize that you are playing a game, nor do they realize they are delicious. This is a massive online competition where you will play against millions.

Xenoblade 2

Release Date: TBA 2017

The new Xenoblade role-playing game will come to the Switch, Nintendo announced. The game was shown and looked familiar to fans, but it is said to have a completely new cast of characters.

Yooka-Laylee

Release Date: TBA 2017

Yooka Laylee will be out in 2017, they have confirmed. In addition, they also announced that there will be multiplayer functionality and people will be able to play the game anywhere. While we don’t know when this brawler will be released for the Switch, we do know that it will be on the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 market on April 11, 2017.

Zombie Vikings

Release Date: TBA

Zoink Games has teased the release of Zombie Vikings for quite some time. They have shown two player action that highlights two people fighting using the Joy-Con controllers.