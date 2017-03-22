 
 

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 3:05am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 22 2017, 3:23am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The first U.S. bumblebee added to endangered species list

The rusty patched bumblebee is now officially listed as endangered species. With this, it becomes the first bee species in continental United States to join the endangered list and to receive federal protection.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Known for its rust-colored marks on the back, the rusty patched has disappeared from about 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years. The bee once common and abundant across United States is now found only in small, scattered populations within few states. And unless something has not done to save them, they are well on their way to extinction.

“We are thrilled to see one of North America’s most endangered species receive the protection it needs,” said Sarina Jepsen, director of endangered species at the Xerces Society. “Now that the Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered, it stands a chance of surviving the many threats it faces—from the use of neonicotinoid pesticides to diseases.”

Rusty patched bumblebee is a key pollinator of crop that pollinates everything from blueberries to cranberries to tomatoes and melons. Many U.S. crops are heavily dependent on this bee species for their growth and production. Overall, bees contribute to 35 percent of world food production.

Rusty patched bumblebee was declared endangered by the US Fish and Wildlife Service earlier this year after noticing a drastic decline in their population. But it was not until now the bee officially listed as endangered. Its listing was frozen  for few weeks as part of a sweeping executive order by President Donald Trump.

There are many reasons for the drop in rusty bumblebee population like habitat loss, climate change and rampant use of pesticides.

These threats are similar to the ones that have depleted the populations of seven bee species in Hawaii. The Hawaiian bees were also added for protection under Endangered Species Act in September last year.

The listing of rusty patched bumblebee as an endangered species means that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will devise a plan for the recovery of the dwindling population of the bee in its historical range. It’s probably the final chance to save the bumblebee from extinction and to maintain its existence in U.S. farms and gardens.

Rebecca Riley, senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) says. “Federal protections may be the only thing standing between the bumble bee and extinction.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

7 minutes ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

13 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

13 hours ago, 1:54pm CDT

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

2 minutes ago

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

34 minutes ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

1 hour ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

2 hours ago

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

13 hours ago, 2:18pm CDT

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

Tesla to Discontinue Model S 60 and 60D by April 16

13 hours ago, 2:07pm CDT

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

New York Auto Show 2017: BMW to Show iPerformance Lineup

13 hours ago, 1:37pm CDT

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

The Latest Discoveries in Brain Research

13 hours ago, 1:30pm CDT

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

Deadly Funnel Web Spider Venom Could Protect Brain From Stroke Damage

14 hours ago, 1:09pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Latest Science News

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

7 minutes ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

13 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

13 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

Non-Toxic Material Developed to Generate Electricity Through Hot and Cold

13 hours ago, 1:54pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

2 minutes ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

7 minutes ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

Tesla Solar Roof: Release Date, Cost and Everything You Need to Know

34 minutes ago

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

Competitor Casts Doubt over Tesla Solar Roof

34 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook