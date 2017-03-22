Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

It is early to talk about Black Friday 2017 and the Holiday shopping season. There is though a lot going on right now that is already that will influence Black Friday 2017.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The year is only 3 month old, but it feels like we are still in Holiday shopping mode. The reason for that is Nintendo. The Nintendo NES Classic edition was biggest hype (besides Hatchimals) ahead of the Holidays. While Hatchimals are history, the NES Classic is still in demand and hard to find. Reseller prices are still more than 100% higher than the $59.99 regular price.

Then Nintendo dropped the Nintendo Switch on March 3. The new hybrid console sold out on launch day and has been a hard find all month. New significant inventory is just arriving now.

We expect the Nintendo NES Classic Edition shortage to end over the summer. The NES Classic is almost priced as a stocking stuffer. The shortage made it the highlight under the Christmas tree. For the Holidays 2017, we expect for the first time discounts on the NES Classic. NES Classic Black Friday deals should end up below $50.

The situation of the Nintendo Switch is different. Nintendo reportedly doubles the production of the Switch in the next 12 month. The company will make 16 million Switch consoles instead of 8 million. This is the response to the incredible demand.

In time for the Holidays, Nintendo is maybe able to supply 10 million Switch consoles. This number is for the world-wide market. The supply of Switch for the United States will come up short to get everybody a Switch for Christmas.

The demand for the Switch is extreme now, given it is March and not November or December. Many more consumers will have a new video game console on their mind in time for the Holidays

We do not expect any price cut for the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, if any, will be bundles. Consumers will be able to save on Switch games and Switch accessories in Black Friday sales.

We recommend to grab a Switch console as early as possible, maybe even today. Hide the box in a safe place from you kids, if you plan to give it to them as a Christmas present.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. The Thanksgiving week will be the pinnacle of Black Friday. Thursday and Friday bring the mother load of Black Friday deals.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, 4K TVs and toys will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017. Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

As over the past decade, I4U News provides full coverage and guidance for Black Friday.