 
 

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads And Everything You Need To Know

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 4:44am CDT | by , in News | Black Friday

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The first big trends for Black Friday 2017 have already emerged. Here is what shoppers need to know about Black Friday 2017.

It is early to talk about Black Friday 2017 and the Holiday shopping season. There is though a lot going on right now that is already that will influence Black Friday 2017.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

The year is only 3 month old, but it feels like we are still in Holiday shopping mode. The reason for that is Nintendo. The Nintendo NES Classic edition was biggest hype (besides Hatchimals) ahead of the Holidays. While Hatchimals are history, the NES Classic is still in demand and hard to find. Reseller prices are still more than 100% higher than the $59.99 regular price.

Then Nintendo dropped the Nintendo Switch on March 3. The new hybrid console sold out on launch day and has been a hard find all month. New significant inventory is just arriving now.

We expect the Nintendo NES Classic Edition shortage to end over the summer. The NES Classic is almost priced as a stocking stuffer. The shortage made it the highlight under the Christmas tree. For the Holidays 2017, we expect for the first time discounts on the NES Classic. NES Classic Black Friday deals should end up below $50.

The situation of the Nintendo Switch is different. Nintendo reportedly doubles the production of the Switch in the next 12 month. The company will make 16 million Switch consoles instead of 8 million. This is the response to the incredible demand. 

In time for the Holidays, Nintendo is maybe able to supply 10 million Switch consoles. This number is for the world-wide market. The supply of Switch for the United States will come up short to get everybody a Switch for Christmas.

The demand for the Switch is extreme now, given it is March and not November or December. Many more consumers will have a new video game console on their mind in time for the Holidays

We do not expect any price cut for the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, if any, will be bundles. Consumers will be able to save on Switch games and Switch accessories in Black Friday sales.

We recommend to grab a Switch console as early as possible, maybe even today. Hide the box in a safe place from you kids, if you plan to give it to them as a Christmas present. 

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. The Thanksgiving week will be the pinnacle of Black Friday. Thursday and Friday bring the mother load of Black Friday deals.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, 4K TVs and toys will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017. Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

As over the past decade, I4U News provides full coverage and guidance for Black Friday.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Mobile Devices drive Sales on Black Friday

Mobile Devices drive Sales on Black Friday

Nov 26 2016, 8:03pm CST

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle Released

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle Released

Nov 26 2016, 2:23pm CST

New Best Buy Black Friday Doorbuster Deals Available Saturday

New Best Buy Black Friday Doorbuster Deals Available Saturday

Nov 26 2016, 8:36am CST

Amazon Echo Dot is Best-selling Item on Black Friday Says Jeff Bezos&#039;s Company

Amazon Echo Dot is Best-selling Item on Black Friday Says Jeff Bezos's Company

Nov 26 2016, 2:12am CST

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

53 minutes ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

1 hour ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

1 hour ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

1 hour ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2 hours ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

2 hours ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

3 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

14 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

14 hours ago, 2:18pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

14 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

 
NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates




Black Friday

Mobile Devices drive Sales on Black Friday

Mobile Devices drive Sales on Black Friday

Nov 26 2016, 8:03pm CST

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle Released

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle Released

Nov 26 2016, 2:23pm CST

New Best Buy Black Friday Doorbuster Deals Available Saturday

New Best Buy Black Friday Doorbuster Deals Available Saturday

Nov 26 2016, 8:36am CST

Amazon Echo Dot is Best-selling Item on Black Friday Says Jeff Bezos&#039;s Company

Amazon Echo Dot is Best-selling Item on Black Friday Says Jeff Bezos's Company

Nov 26 2016, 2:12am CST

More Black Friday Stories




Latest News

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

53 minutes ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

1 hour ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

1 hour ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook