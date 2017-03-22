LG's 2017 OLED TVs Launch In Australia

We've talked about all the 2017 LG OLED TV models and even talked pricing on all of them for US buyers. If you are an Aussie looking to get your hands on one of LG's 2017 OLED TVs, you will be able to at the end of March, beginning of May 2017. Among the LG TVs that Aussies will be able to purchase is that very impressive Signature OLED W7 wallpaper TV. That is the set that has the incredibly thin screen that you can wall mount and the wireless sound bar that also hides the hardware components for the TV.

You need only a single thin and flat ribbon cable between that sound bar and the TV for things to operate. That particular TV will land in Australia the first week of April 2017 and will set buyers back a whopping $13,499 AUD for the 65-inch version reports TechRadar. Certainly the big highlight as far as features go is the 2.57mm thickness of the screen. Not only is the screen very thin, it's also light enough to be mounted to the wall with a magnetic bracket.

When you figure in the thickness of that wall bracket, the screen is still only 4mm thick. LG's higher-end OLED TVs, such as the W7, are the first to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. Atmos has to do with sound and Dolby Vision is active HDR for the best image quality. If you can't bring yourself to drop $13,499 on a TV, the next step down in the LG OLED TV line is the G7 and it will land in Australia in May for $9,099 AUD. Those are certainly big price tags, but LG does give you a very nice value add. Home delivery and installation services including mounting both the high-end TVs to your wall is included with the purchase price.

LG's more basic TVs will include the 65-inch E7 at $7,999 AUD and the 55-inch version at $5,199 AUD both available in May. The C7 series 65-inch TV will sell for $6,899 AUD with the 55-inch version for $4,099.