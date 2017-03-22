 
 

LG's 2017 OLED TVs Launch In Australia

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 6:27am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia
 

Top of the Line LG W7 OLED TV will cost Aussies $13,499 AUD

We've talked about all the 2017 LG OLED TV models and even talked pricing on all of them for US buyers. If you are an Aussie looking to get your hands on one of LG's 2017 OLED TVs, you will be able to at the end of March, beginning of May 2017. Among the LG TVs that Aussies will be able to purchase is that very impressive Signature OLED W7 wallpaper TV. That is the set that has the incredibly thin screen that you can wall mount and the wireless sound bar that also hides the hardware components for the TV.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

You need only a single thin and flat ribbon cable between that sound bar and the TV for things to operate. That particular TV will land in Australia the first week of April 2017 and will set buyers back a whopping $13,499 AUD for the 65-inch version reports TechRadar. Certainly the big highlight as far as features go is the 2.57mm thickness of the screen. Not only is the screen very thin, it's also light enough to be mounted to the wall with a magnetic bracket.

When you figure in the thickness of that wall bracket, the screen is still only 4mm thick. LG's higher-end OLED TVs, such as the W7, are the first to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. Atmos has to do with sound and Dolby Vision is active HDR for the best image quality. If you can't bring yourself to drop $13,499 on a TV, the next step down in the LG OLED TV line is the G7 and it will land in Australia in May for $9,099 AUD. Those are certainly big price tags, but LG does give you a very nice value add. Home delivery and installation services including mounting both the high-end TVs to your wall is included with the purchase price.

LG's more basic TVs will include the 65-inch E7 at $7,999 AUD and the 55-inch version at $5,199 AUD both available in May. The C7 series 65-inch TV will sell for $6,899 AUD with the 55-inch version for $4,099.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

2 hours ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

3 hours ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

37 minutes ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

1 hour ago

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

3 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

3 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

4 hours ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

4 hours ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

5 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

16 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spotted Testing in England

16 hours ago, 2:18pm CDT

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials and Their Uses

16 hours ago, 2:08pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

2 hours ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

37 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

1 hour ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

1 hour ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook