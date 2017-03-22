 
 

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 7:31am CDT | by , in News

 

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate
Getty Images
  • Global Warming may cause an Increase in Diabetes
 

It looks like global warming may cause an increase in the incidence of diabetes.

Global warming causes a number of problems. One of these is type 2 diabetes. Rising temperatures mean less shivering and less burning of overall calories. The study, published Monday in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, made a comparison of yearly temperatures all over the USA from 1996 to 2009.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The cases of type 2 diabetes during these years show a marked increase. The disease develops during the later years and prevents glucose uptake by the body. In hot conditions, incidences of the disease go up. 

Global warming has an effect on our health status. There is a link between hot weather, insulin production and brown fat. Brown fat is the kind that burns a ton of calories.

White fat instead stores calories. Type 2 diabetics kept in conditions of 50 degrees Fahrenheit produced more insulin than under normal and cooler temperatures. The association between diabetes and temperature is an intriguing one.

Temperature changes the activity of brown fat. Also individuals tend to engage in less activity during periods of heat. Finally, a change in diet due to the change in temperature is another explanation that needs to be taken into consideration, according to HuffingtonPost

The scientists have started looking into new ways of increasing brown fat. One of these is via medication. Last year was the hottest and most sweltering one of them all since pre-industrial times.

The greenhouse gases are being released at a record rate so that global warming increases due to the trapped heat. The results are plain as the light of day to see. Topsy turvy weather, sea storms, dry spells and environmental ruin have become the order of the day.

The Paris Accord was a last chance to right the wrong that mankind has done to the planetary environment. Yet that too may be missed due to Donald Trump’s attitude of climate change denial. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

30 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

2 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

2 hours ago

New Hypercars of 2017

New Hypercars of 2017

2 hours ago

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

Black Friday 2017: Date, Trends, Deals, Ads and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

Tesla Solar Roof: Competitor Casts Doubt on Cost and Efficiency

3 hours ago

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

Sony OLED TVs: XBR65A1E and XBR55A1E OLED TVs Ship from Best Buy

4 hours ago

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

NASA prepares New Atomic Clock for Space

4 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Finally Gets Endangered Status

4 hours ago

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

5 hours ago

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

Seoul says Pyongyang failed in Missile Test

5 hours ago

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

Ultimate Guide to Nintendo Switch Games: Details, Release Dates, and More

6 hours ago

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

Parts of Earth’s Original Crust Discovered in Canada

17 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

8 seconds ago

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

30 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

1 hour ago

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

Record-Breaking 2016 Climate Change Continues into 2017

30 minutes ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

LG's 2017 OLED TVs launch in Australia

1 hour ago

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target and Best Buy

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook