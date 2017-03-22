Climate Change Could Increase Diabetes Rate

Global warming causes a number of problems. One of these is type 2 diabetes. Rising temperatures mean less shivering and less burning of overall calories. The study, published Monday in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, made a comparison of yearly temperatures all over the USA from 1996 to 2009.

The cases of type 2 diabetes during these years show a marked increase. The disease develops during the later years and prevents glucose uptake by the body. In hot conditions, incidences of the disease go up.

Global warming has an effect on our health status. There is a link between hot weather, insulin production and brown fat. Brown fat is the kind that burns a ton of calories.

White fat instead stores calories. Type 2 diabetics kept in conditions of 50 degrees Fahrenheit produced more insulin than under normal and cooler temperatures. The association between diabetes and temperature is an intriguing one.

Temperature changes the activity of brown fat. Also individuals tend to engage in less activity during periods of heat. Finally, a change in diet due to the change in temperature is another explanation that needs to be taken into consideration, according to HuffingtonPost.

The scientists have started looking into new ways of increasing brown fat. One of these is via medication. Last year was the hottest and most sweltering one of them all since pre-industrial times.

The greenhouse gases are being released at a record rate so that global warming increases due to the trapped heat. The results are plain as the light of day to see. Topsy turvy weather, sea storms, dry spells and environmental ruin have become the order of the day.

The Paris Accord was a last chance to right the wrong that mankind has done to the planetary environment. Yet that too may be missed due to Donald Trump’s attitude of climate change denial.