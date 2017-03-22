New Gene Test can Reveal Your Risk for Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Disease is a nasty ailment that we wouldn’t want to wish on our worst enemy. It involves a deterioration of mental functions and ultimately total memory loss. The brain’s links, that is the neurons, get damaged.

They undergo a devastation that leaves the human being afflicted with the disease helpless. Cognitive ability, skills and linguistic capacity all suffer immensely at the hands of this disease. A novel gene test that has been proposed may help in eradicating this ailment.

Via this new tool, the chances of Alzheimer’s may be calculated for a particular individual who is at a certain age and belongs to a certain genetic strain. The majority of people who have the disease begin to show signs of Alzheimer’s in their 60s.

A quick diagnosis and treatment would do wonders to at least forestall the progression of the disease. The polygenic test has been designed to use genetic data to calculate the trajectory of the malady.

Over 70,000 people were included in the genetic database. 31 genetic markers predicted the chronological age at which the disease would show its first symptoms.

Those with a higher score on the test were more likely to be prone to Alzheimer’s. In fact, the high scores show that the disease would occur at a younger age.

The real reason behind Alzheimer’s still remains an enigma. Genes however do matter in the final analysis. A family history of Alzheimer’s tends to make one liable to contract the disease.

The only drawback to the test is that it is meant for European individuals. Other ethnicities are not included in the database so they cannot have their fate predicted as far as Alzheimer’s is concerned.