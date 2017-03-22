 
 

Rare Ferrari LaFerrari Goes Up For Auction In Dallas

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 12:13pm CDT

 

A LaFerrari auction last year yield a record $7 million.

Leake Auction Company will sell a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari during their spring auction in Dallas Market Hall, April 21, 22 and 23. The hypercar is the first Ferrari to be equipped with the F1-derived HY-KERS hybrid drivetrain. When combined with a 161hp electric motor and the most powerful Ferrari V12, it powers at 949 HP and 663-lb-ft of torque.

Unveiled during the 2013 Geneva Auto Show, the LaFerrari provides the highest output power of any Ferrari. With a top speed exceeding 217 mph, it can reach 62 mph in less than three seconds.

There were four objectives when designing this car: maximize aerodynamic efficiency, deliver ideal weight distribution, achieve the lowest possible center of gravity and integrate seamlessly with the hybrid unit. This was accomplished without restricting interior space or reducing comfort. Pininfarina did not have any input on design of the car, another first for Ferrari.

To originally be considered a potential buyer for LaFerrari, customers must have already owned five Ferraris. Dealerships submitted the names of their most loyal customers for review. It is rumored that Ferrari used the purchase opportunity as a reward for people who have remained loyal to the brand.

“Because this is a low production car and Ferrari hand-selected potential owners, we anticipate a lot of interest in this car. With only 500 produced, very few people had access to a LaFerrari,” said Richard Sevenoaks, president of Leake Auction Company. “We have a true, one-owner car that has never seen rain. It is immaculate and has been very well maintained. With less than 600 miles, this is a Ferrari collector’s dream. Some claim this is the rarest hypercar of the 21st century because it combines the greatest technical capabilities from both GT and Formula 1 engineering.”

A LaFerrari auctioned off in December of 2016 sold for $7 million. It was the 500th and last LaFerrari produced offered in a  special RM Sotheby’s charity auction. This new LaFerrari auction is likely not topping the $7 million. 

Highlights of the LaFerrari

F-1 7-speed dual clutch gearbox

Two Tone Body Painting (Nero DS 1250)

Brembo carbon ceramic brakes

Carbon Fibre Outer Mirrors

Red Prancing Horse embroidered head rests

Large size seat cushion option (Schienale Taglia)

569 actual miles

