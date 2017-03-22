New Ultra-Thin Coating Material Improves Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Yale researchers have made a thin coating that can increase the longevity of lithium-sulfur batteries. This domain of research shows a lot of scope for the future. The study regarding this field of expertise was published in a journal.

The novel material consists of a dendrimer-graphene oxide composite film. It can be utilized with a sulfur cathode. Sulfur cathodes are applied with a layer of the material. They can then be charged and discharged for over a 1000 cycles.

The material can undergo integration with sulfur electrode to drive up cycling stability. The film is so ultra-thin that it does not increase the size or weight of the battery.

The energy and power functions of the battery will thus not be affected by the film. The types of electrodes that are in vogue today are different from those found in the past.

The positive and negative sides play their roles in the novel batteries. Yet lithium-ion batteries too have their limits which they can reach soon enough. One way out of these limits is to convert these batteries into lithium-sulfur batteries.

This solution is a wonderful way to erase past limitations. Sulfur is feather-weight and found everywhere on the planet. Its energy uptake is also pretty high (at least it is on paper).

Yet it suffers from a loss of capacity during its cycles. The Yale group of researchers solved this problem at one go by combining two materials. Graphene oxide was combined with a dendrimer molecule to segregate lithium polysulfides.

The gel that was thus obtained from this combo can be applied to a sulfur electrode as a 100 nanometer thin film. This scheme is ideal for long life batteries that have a wonderful performance too.

The findings of this study got published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.