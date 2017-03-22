 
 

New York International Auto Show 2017: Toyota To Debut 2018 Sienna Van And Yaris Hatchback

Posted: Mar 22 2017, 1:44pm CDT

 

New York International Auto Show 2017: Toyota to Debut 2018 Sienna Van and Yaris Hatchback
2018 Toyota Sienna Van
  • Toyota Brings Swagger And Sportiness To New York International Auto Show With Debut Of 2018 Sienna Van And Yaris Hatchback

New York International Auto Show 2017: Toyota to Debut 2018 Sienna Van and Yaris Hatchback
 

Toyota releases Sienna Van and Yaris Hatchback at New York Auto Show 2017. Sienna is coming with loads of updates and Yaris is coming with a brand new look.

Toyota is bringing its star vehicles in the upcoming New York Auto Show this year. The automaker will provide an experience of both large and small vehicle system in the market.

The company will be rolling its new models. One of them will be the debut of refreshed model of Siena van. Along with that its other model Toyota Yaris hatchback will be presented at the even too.

Sienna is the top selling model in U.S from the past two years. It is an ideal family van with a lot of comfort to offer to the passengers. The van comes with a choice of seven or eight speed cabin option.

It has an adequate cargo space and array of safety. Other than that it offers a number of convenience options for the passengers.

The van is powered by a 3.5 liter V6 engine. The engine will have an ability of producing a power of 296bhp. It will be available in L, LE, SE, XLE and limited grades. It will be provided in all wheel drive system.

The other car will be the sporty Yaris. This beat will be assembled in France. The car has been made sportier and dynamic for the new model. The upgrades can be found in L and LE grades.

These will receive a new grille along with chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty fascia and a piano black mesh grille as well. Chrome accent will be provided in SE grade too.

It will feature ECO driving indicator, LCD display with an odometer, an outside temperature teller, trip meters and fuel economy indicator among many other features.
2018 Toyota Sienna will be reaching Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2017, while the 2018 Yaris will be available this summer.

New York International Auto Show 2017: Toyota to Debut 2018 Sienna Van and Yaris Hatchback

