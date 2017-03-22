Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer Spied

The new and rugged looking Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is just a few weeks away from its release. The vehicle was shown being driven for testing purpose. It was camouflaged from a few sides.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

However overall the car’s body was on display. It will get a number of features such as four-wheel drive and an off road inspired styling cues. The vehicle has gotten dynamic designing which goes with the image of its off road abilities.

The camouflage was seen beneath the bonnet and doors at all the sides of car. It was applied at the space where the black body cladding will appear in the finalized version. It is also high thus have a higher riding that that of a standard Insignia Sports Tourer estate.

The Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer will have a lot of features common with that of Sports Tourer. The vehicle will get an extra boot space for 100 liters. It will showcase the 1.6 liter CDTi diesel engine that is a best choice for this kind of vehicle. It is already being used in Sports Tourer.

It is said that it will showcase the eight speed automatic or manual gearbox. Other than that, the Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer will be offered in both diesel and petrol engine options. However the diesel options will be readily available.

It is speculated that the 2.0 liter bi-turbo engine will be the one that will be used in the car. It will be paired with an automatic gearbox, according to AutoCar.

The GKN drive train system which is currently being used in Insignia range might be seen in this situation as well. It is expected that it will be priced close to £25,349 for the base model as the Sport Tourer is offered at a price closer to this.