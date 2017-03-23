This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin is More Sensitive Than Human Skin

Solar-powered skin is the new “in” thing. It can use the sun’s energy and be used in prosthetic limbs in the times to come. The sense of touch will be very real for the people who will get to use this solar-powered skin.

Hence, amputees will immensely benefit from this state of affairs. Engineers made electronic skin and allowed it to harness sunlight. It was employed in artificial hands that were constructed from graphene.

Graphene is an agile form of graphite that is very thin. Yet despite this thinness which is equivalent to a single atom, it is tougher than steel. Also it can conduct electricity and is a see-through material.

Due to its transparency, 98% of the sunlight can enter it. Thus this scheme makes it ideal to be fueled by solar power.

Natural human skin is an amazingly complex system. It can sense pressure, heat and cold and rough and soft surfaces. The sensors go from the skin to the brain.

The scientists have got a good thing going. This prosthetic hand with solar-powered skin can perform an amazing number of tasks in a jiffy. The robots of the future may use this facility besides amputees.

They will thus be more intelligent and have greater sensitivity than today’s robots. This novel skin needs just 20 nanowatts of power per square centimeter.

The technology behind this sensitive skin is very complex. It required eons to hone to perfection. The robots of the future in which it may be used will not harm human beings during their work tasks due to this sensitive skin.

A research paper, titled ‘Energy Autonomous Flexible and Transparent Tactile Skin’, was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.