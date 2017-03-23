Material Research: New Materials With Amazing Features

Think of materials and matter and immediately Mother Nature comes to mind. Yet nowadays mankind has overtaken its creating entity by going on to develop such flabbergasting materials that defy the imagination.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

From aluminum bubble wrap to titanium foam and graphene aerogel, man has really done it as far as invention is concerned. Also artificial spider silk and molecular superglue are other media which are man-made in nature.

Think of materials and matter and immediately Mother Nature comes to mind. Yet nowadays mankind has overtaken its creating entity by going on to develop such flabbergasting materials that defy the imagination.

From aluminum bubble wrap to titanium foam and graphene aerogel, man has really done it as far as invention is concerned. Also artificial spider silk and molecular superglue are other media which are man-made in nature.

Solar-powered skin that can feel is the new thing that has been invented by a group of engineers. This technology was in the making since eons. It involved graphene which is a flexible form of graphite. Not only is it ultra-thin, it can feel heat and cold and texture to boot. Also it can conduct electricity and is transparent. The transparency allows solar energy to enter it. Human skin is a marvel of existence. Yet this artificial skin comes pretty close to the real thing. It can aid amputees in the future. Also it can be used in robots which will then be extra-sensitive to their surroundings.

Fullerite is a new material that is harder than diamond. It is made by converting fullerene into fullerite via heat and pressure. We all know that on the Moh’s scale of hardness, talc is the softest substance and diamond is the hardest substance. Yet now we have something which could scratch the surface of diamond crystals. The making of this material was 30 years in the pipeline. Its founder got the Nobel Prize for its discovery. Actually, via a pressure of 10 GP on fullerene and 1800 KP of heat, it is converted into fullerite. This is harder than diamond.

Lithium-sulfur batteries have been given greater performance and longevity thanks to a gel-like substance that is very thin. It was invented in the lab by researchers by combining dendrimers with graphene oxide. The level of thinness of this gel is just 100 nanometers. It is coated on the electrodes of novel batteries. Lithium-ion batteries tend to work well but even they have their limitations. They do not work for too long. This was overcome by converting them into lithium-sulfur batteries. Yet here too there were certain issues. These glitches were solved at one go by applying an ultra-thin coating of the novel gel-like material.

A new material has been made that may generate electricity via the difference between heat and cold air. This has been made using a combo of terbium, cobalt and calcium. The difference in temperature between the two sides of this matrix allows for a charge to be generated. Also the difference in temperature may even be less than a single degree for a charge to be generated.

While cadmium, telluride and other mercury-based materials also do the job, they are toxic while this material is clean and does not pollute the environment. It could be used in jewelry or in a cooking pan to charge a mobile device. It is indeed a dream of mankind which has become a reality.

A sand worm found in Nature has inspired a tough flexible material that may have future uses in the field of soft robotics. The material resembles proteins. Basically, it reacts to pH levels and ion concentration just like the worm. The worm’s jaws are very tough and expand and contract based upon the circumstances in the environment.

This material inspired from the consistency of the worm’s jaws may be used in making the actuators and sensors of robots. No batteries or remote controls will be needed once this material is used in its right context by the scientists.

Scientists will create flexible and highly efficient LED screens in the future. These will be made using scotch tape and lasers. They involve the mixing of molybdenum disulfide and rhenium disulfide. These two combine to become semiconductors and are flexible to boot. Then the electrons in this mixture act like partially fixed and partially movable bits and pieces.

The final stroke of creativity used by the scientists is called the scotch tape method. It consists of using a scotch tape to peel a layer off the crystal base and then refold the tape several times so that it traps the substrate like oil on top of water. The stacking of the layers and the van der Waals forces that will act allow the product to act like a super-slim LED screen. This has many future applications.

The researchers’ efforts have borne fruit. A super sponge has been made in the lab which can absorb upto 90 times its weight in oil. This could easily be used in the future to mop up oil spills. Oil spills are a pain in the neck. The separation of oil and water is the really difficult part. While in the past sorbent booms were used, these were disposable for all purposes and also not as absorbent as this novel sponge-like material.

The novel material contains polyurethane coated with silane. Getting the balance of polyurethane and silane right is the crux of the matter since it is very finetuned in nature.

Read more about this amazing new sponge.

Via 3D printing, scientists have managed to generate a lightweight biomaterial that looks like a mixture of bone and wood. This also resembles “desert roses”, those colorful chemical arrangements in Africa’s deserts. Actually, silver droplets of fog-like consistency were sprayed onto scaffoldings. As the water evaporated from these, they settled into structures that were porous and looked like kids’ toys.

Microstructures like this one developed at Washington State University could be used in batteries, lightweight ultrastrong materials, catalytic converters, supercapacitors and biological scaffolds. Credit: Washington State University

The shapes and forms they took on were very interesting indeed. This biomaterial has a number of uses in the technologies of the future. They will reach their peak thanks to this efficacious biomaterial. In fact, a plethora of biomaterials can be generated via this 3D printing technique.

Read more about this 3D Printed Bio-like Material.

Braeon is a lightweight, flexible and very durable material that has been made recently by the scientists. It consists of a ribbon that is heated and thus wrapped around an object. Once in this position, it sets. It can be reheated to reshape it though. This material has ten thousand uses from towing to repairing machinery.

Also customers are encouraged to find new uses for this material and tell the makers about it. Braeon has indeed been a labor of love since its making involved a sifting through the entire scientific base. Braeon could pull upto 2000 pounds of weight which shows that it is the strongest material on the face of the planet.

Read more details about this new material here.

Scientists from Russia and Europe have constructed quasi-particles called excitons which can exist within the context of metal organic frameworks or MOFs. These are kept at cryogenic levels and the excitons lie somewhere between photons and electrons. The space between the layers of MOFs are filled with liquid and in this excitons exist in two forms: intralayer and interlayer.

While one of these could have applications in LEDs and lasers, the other could be used in storing vital information. Both types come in handy in optical storage of data. The crystalline space between the MOFs has its “on” and “off” states and it can store information in a binary form of zeroes and ones.

Read more details about this new material here.

Scientists managed to regrow bone in a hole in a mouse skull recently. This was made possible via a thorough knowledge of biology and surgery. The scaffolding of bone cells that were collected trapped BMP9 which is a potent bone-growing protein. Also PPCN-g was employed in the setup.

This experiment involved biomaterials and will lead to less painful bone transplants in the future times. The bone material was built from blood vessels and skull cells in the form of a solution which coagulated and fit right into the scaffolding. Also this methodology is much more surgeon-friendly than previous ones.

Sound-Shaping Super-Material Invented

There is a sound-shaping material as well. It twists, molds and concentrates sound waves passing through it. This is a novel creation among metamaterials. These metamaterials perform amazing feats that are simply mind-blowing in their scope.

A super-material that bends, shapes and focuses sound waves that pass through it has been invented by scientists. Above image shows quantal metamaterial bricks which form together to create a new super-material that can manipulate sound. Credit: Interact Lab, University of Sussex

From Harry Potter-like stealth wizardry to time crystals, these metamaterials are the wave of the future. Sound is used in ultrasound and other medical procedures which are standard practice in the healing arts.

The sound could be manipulated by these metamaterials as mankind wishes to do so. It is almost like magic. Metamaterial bricks can be printed in 3D printers. Such tools provide a sort of acoustic do-it-yourself assembly kit.

Read more about the Time Crystals that are created as New Form of Matter.

Read more about Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.

Another thin material also works like an air conditioner. This counts for a number of structures. The really amazing thing is that it does it all without any costs or input of energy. These properties are inherent in the metamaterial.

This layer has to simply be applied to a surface for it to do its job with efficacy and precision. It could come in handy for the cooling of thermoelectric power plants. Rolls of this material could be commercially produced for use by both citizens and in industrial settings.

Read more details about this Low Cost AC Material here.

Fullerite is a new material that is harder than diamond. It is made by converting fullerene into fullerite via heat and pressure. We all know that on the Moh’s scale of hardness, talc is the softest substance and diamond is the hardest substance. Yet now we have something which could scratch the surface of diamond crystals. The making of this material was 30 years in the pipeline. Its founder got the Nobel Prize for its discovery. Actually, via a pressure of 10 GP on fullerene and 1800 KP of heat, it is converted into fullerite. This is harder than diamond.

Lithium-sulfur batteries have been given greater performance and longevity thanks to a gel-like substance that is very thin. It was invented in the lab by researchers by combining dendrimers with graphene oxide. The level of thinness of this gel is just 100 nanometers. It is coated on the electrodes of novel batteries. Lithium-ion batteries tend to work well but even they have their limitations. They do not work for too long. This was overcome by converting them into lithium-sulfur batteries. Yet here too there were certain issues. These glitches were solved at one go by applying an ultra-thin coating of the novel gel-like material.

A new material has been made that may generate electricity via the difference between heat and cold air. This has been made using a combo of terbium, cobalt and calcium. The difference in temperature between the two sides of this matrix allows for a charge to be generated. Also the difference in temperature may even be less than a single degree for a charge to be generated.

While cadmium, telluride and other mercury-based materials also do the job, they are toxic while this material is clean and does not pollute the environment. It could be used in jewelry or in a cooking pan to charge a mobile device. It is indeed a dream of mankind which has become a reality.

A sand worm found in Nature has inspired a tough flexible material that may have future uses in the field of soft robotics. The material resembles proteins. Basically, it reacts to pH levels and ion concentration just like the worm. The worm’s jaws are very tough and expand and contract based upon the circumstances in the environment.

This material inspired from the consistency of the worm’s jaws may be used in making the actuators and sensors of robots. No batteries or remote controls will be needed once this material is used in its right context by the scientists.

Scientists will create flexible and highly efficient LED screens in the future. These will be made using scotch tape and lasers. They involve the mixing of molybdenum disulfide and rhenium disulfide. These two combine to become semiconductors and are flexible to boot. Then the electrons in this mixture act like partially fixed and partially movable bits and pieces.

The final stroke of creativity used by the scientists is called the scotch tape method. It consists of using a scotch tape to peel a layer off the crystal base and then refold the tape several times so that it traps the substrate like oil on top of water. The stacking of the layers and the van der Waals forces that will act allow the product to act like a super-slim LED screen. This has many future applications.

The researchers’ efforts have borne fruit. A super sponge has been made in the lab which can absorb upto 90 times its weight in oil. This could easily be used in the future to mop up oil spills. Oil spills are a pain in the neck. The separation of oil and water is the really difficult part. While in the past sorbent booms were used, these were disposable for all purposes and also not as absorbent as this novel sponge-like material.

The novel material contains polyurethane coated with silane. Getting the balance of polyurethane and silane right is the crux of the matter since it is very finetuned in nature.

Read more about this amazing new sponge.

Via 3D printing, scientists have managed to generate a lightweight biomaterial that looks like a mixture of bone and wood. This also resembles “desert roses”, those colorful chemical arrangements in Africa’s deserts. Actually, silver droplets of fog-like consistency were sprayed onto scaffoldings. As the water evaporated from these, they settled into structures that were porous and looked like kids’ toys.

Microstructures like this one developed at Washington State University could be used in batteries, lightweight ultrastrong materials, catalytic converters, supercapacitors and biological scaffolds. Credit: Washington State University

The shapes and forms they took on were very interesting indeed. This biomaterial has a number of uses in the technologies of the future. They will reach their peak thanks to this efficacious biomaterial. In fact, a plethora of biomaterials can be generated via this 3D printing technique.

Read more about this 3D Printed Bio-like Material.

Braeon is a lightweight, flexible and very durable material that has been made recently by the scientists. It consists of a ribbon that is heated and thus wrapped around an object. Once in this position, it sets. It can be reheated to reshape it though. This material has ten thousand uses from towing to repairing machinery.

Also customers are encouraged to find new uses for this material and tell the makers about it. Braeon has indeed been a labor of love since its making involved a sifting through the entire scientific base. Braeon could pull upto 2000 pounds of weight which shows that it is the strongest material on the face of the planet.

Read more details about this new material here.

Scientists from Russia and Europe have constructed quasi-particles called excitons which can exist within the context of metal organic frameworks or MOFs. These are kept at cryogenic levels and the excitons lie somewhere between photons and electrons. The space between the layers of MOFs are filled with liquid and in this excitons exist in two forms: intralayer and interlayer.

While one of these could have applications in LEDs and lasers, the other could be used in storing vital information. Both types come in handy in optical storage of data. The crystalline space between the MOFs has its “on” and “off” states and it can store information in a binary form of zeroes and ones.

Read more details about this new material here.

Scientists managed to regrow bone in a hole in a mouse skull recently. This was made possible via a thorough knowledge of biology and surgery. The scaffolding of bone cells that were collected trapped BMP9 which is a potent bone-growing protein. Also PPCN-g was employed in the setup.

This experiment involved biomaterials and will lead to less painful bone transplants in the future times. The bone material was built from blood vessels and skull cells in the form of a solution which coagulated and fit right into the scaffolding. Also this methodology is much more surgeon-friendly than previous ones.

Sound-Shaping Super-Material Invented

There is a sound-shaping material as well. It twists, molds and concentrates sound waves passing through it. This is a novel creation among metamaterials. These metamaterials perform amazing feats that are simply mind-blowing in their scope.

A super-material that bends, shapes and focuses sound waves that pass through it has been invented by scientists. Above image shows quantal metamaterial bricks which form together to create a new super-material that can manipulate sound. Credit: Interact Lab, University of Sussex

From Harry Potter-like stealth wizardry to time crystals, these metamaterials are the wave of the future. Sound is used in ultrasound and other medical procedures which are standard practice in the healing arts.

The sound could be manipulated by these metamaterials as mankind wishes to do so. It is almost like magic. Metamaterial bricks can be printed in 3D printers. Such tools provide a sort of acoustic do-it-yourself assembly kit.

Read more about the Time Crystals that are created as New Form of Matter.

Read more about Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.

Another thin material also works like an air conditioner. This counts for a number of structures. The really amazing thing is that it does it all without any costs or input of energy. These properties are inherent in the metamaterial.

This layer has to simply be applied to a surface for it to do its job with efficacy and precision. It could come in handy for the cooling of thermoelectric power plants. Rolls of this material could be commercially produced for use by both citizens and in industrial settings.

Read more details about this Low Cost AC Material here.