 
 

Brain Cells Involved In Pavlovian Response Identified

Posted: Mar 23 2017, 12:40pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified
A study has traced the Pavlovian response to a small cluster of brain cells -- the same neurons that go awry during Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease and Tourette's syndrome. Credit: Getty Images
  • Certain Brain Cells implicated in Several Diseases also play part in Conditioned Response
 

It so happens to be the case that certain brain cells implicated in several diseases also play a part in Pavlov’s conditioned response.

The Russian scientist, Ivan Pavlov made history by ringing a bell in conjunction with salivation in dogs. Soon enough the canines began salivating at the mere sound of the bell instead of in synch with food.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The Pavlovian response is mainly due to a certain group of brain cells that are responsible for Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and Tourette’s Syndrome. Thus this research points towards new ways of curing these diseases. 

Normally species survive and thrive on earth due to their senses which are in tune with food and water. The brain’s neurons which are linked with these reward centers have been explored in depth by the scientists.

Learning and behavioral strategies associated with this pleasure seeking have been mapped too. Reward, activity and choices are all tied up in this complex system.

Mice were exposed to the scents of banana and lemon in the lab. These scents were followed by a drop of concentrated milk. After awhile the mice decided that the smells were linked to a sweet treat and they began licking their tongues in anticipation of the smell.  

This association is called a conditioned response. The next step for scientists was the silencing of the reward centers in the brains of these mice.

Approximately 2% of the cells play a very important role in the reward response. When the cells were switched off, the mice began licking the air half as often as before.

The encoded Pavlovian response seemed to be at work here. The cells especially happened to be very important in mice which were just beginning to get a feel for the conditioned response.

Thus misfiring brain cells could lead to neurological disorders. Conversely via restoring brain functions, these disorders could be healed too. This research has opened new doors on brain ailments that have no cure at present.  

The findings of this study got published in the journal Neuron.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

4 minutes ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

50 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

51 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

4 hours ago

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

4 hours ago

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

5 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

6 hours ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

6 hours ago

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

6 hours ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line includes an incredibly thin wallpaper model

7 hours ago

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

7 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic's New OLED TV Models for 2017

7 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know About The Next Galaxy

7 hours ago

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

4 minutes ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

50 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

51 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

4 minutes ago

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

50 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

50 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook