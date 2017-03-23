 
 

Test Male Fertility At Home With This New Smartphone App

Posted: Mar 23 2017, 1:35pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App
Male fertility test is an inexpensive smartphone attachment that quickly and accurately evaluates semen samples for fertility testing. Credit: M.K. Kanakasabapathy et al., Science Translational Medicine (2017)
  • Male Fertility Test can Now be Conducted at Home
 

Apparently, a new male fertility test can now be conducted at home via a smartphone.

Fertility problems in males can now be tackled in the vicinity of their own homes. A novel device has been invented by the experts that converts your smartphone camera into a microscope.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

This allows the semen count to be examined within the domestic sphere for the male of the species. Within a few seconds, the fertility and virility of a man can be known with near 100% efficiency. 

All over the globe, 45 million couples deal with the bad news of infertility. In half the cases, it is the male’s fault. Yet gauging semen samples is no child’s play.

Usually masturbation is required at a clinic and then the results come in several days later. The analysis is manually carried out and the costs are $150 to $350, according to The Verge.

This novel gadget however makes things as easy as apple pie. The awkwardness involved and the expenses are done away with in the blink of an eye. A smartphone is linked with a microchip and an application. This gizmo is 3D printed and costs $5 only.  

This contraption is the best. It is a vast improvement upon previous methods. Usually the females have the best methods of infertility treatment and tests.

Yet the male of the species is dealt an unfair hand in this regard. The few options available show that sometimes life is not fair for the rough and tough sex.

SpermCheck, FertilMARQ and Trak have been given the go-ahead signal by the FDA. Yet they are very limited in their functions. They measure sperm numbers but don’t tell anything regarding their motility. The new device is another thing altogether though. 

It analyzes both the number and motility of sperm cells. These go on to give the profile of a male as regards infertility or fertility. The smartphone camera converts to a microscope.

Semen is collected in a container. A microchip is dipped in the semen and then later on in the smartphone attachment. Within 5 seconds flat you get a yes or a no as the answer as regards your fertility status.

350 semen samples have been tested via this method up until now. This technology has its wonders which amaze the human intellect.

Especially the convenience of this technology makes it ideal for male fertility testing. It is similar to another FDA approved device that called the YO Home Sperm Test. The accuracy of this gadget is pretty high though. 

This amazing new device was described in a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

46 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

46 minutes ago

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

55 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

4 hours ago

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

Crystallized Salt Deep Inside the Dead Sea Warns of Extreme Drought Ahead

4 hours ago

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

The Latest Advancements in Gene Research

5 hours ago

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

6 hours ago

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

The 2017 Sportcars to Consider

6 hours ago

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

Earliest Gene Mutations of Human Life Discovered

6 hours ago

LG&#039;s 2017 OLED TV Line is Massive

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line includes an incredibly thin wallpaper model

7 hours ago

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

Scientists Find Brain Circuit That Drives Pleasure

7 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

Sony and Panasonic's New OLED TV Models for 2017

7 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything Else You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S8: Release Date, Features and Everything You Need to Know About The Next Galaxy

7 hours ago

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

Fear of Losing Jobs to Machines Growing Because of AI Advancement

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Latest Science News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

46 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

46 minutes ago

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

55 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

Brain Research: Latest Discoveries And News

46 minutes ago

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

Researchers Find Way to Expand Cord-Blood Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes

46 minutes ago

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

Brain Cells Involved in Pavlovian Response Identified

55 minutes ago

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

Losing Sense of Smell Linked to Early Death, Study Says

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook