Test Male Fertility at Home with This New Smartphone App

Fertility problems in males can now be tackled in the vicinity of their own homes. A novel device has been invented by the experts that converts your smartphone camera into a microscope.

This allows the semen count to be examined within the domestic sphere for the male of the species. Within a few seconds, the fertility and virility of a man can be known with near 100% efficiency.

All over the globe, 45 million couples deal with the bad news of infertility. In half the cases, it is the male’s fault. Yet gauging semen samples is no child’s play.

Usually masturbation is required at a clinic and then the results come in several days later. The analysis is manually carried out and the costs are $150 to $350, according to The Verge.

This novel gadget however makes things as easy as apple pie. The awkwardness involved and the expenses are done away with in the blink of an eye. A smartphone is linked with a microchip and an application. This gizmo is 3D printed and costs $5 only.

This contraption is the best. It is a vast improvement upon previous methods. Usually the females have the best methods of infertility treatment and tests.

Yet the male of the species is dealt an unfair hand in this regard. The few options available show that sometimes life is not fair for the rough and tough sex.

SpermCheck, FertilMARQ and Trak have been given the go-ahead signal by the FDA. Yet they are very limited in their functions. They measure sperm numbers but don’t tell anything regarding their motility. The new device is another thing altogether though.

It analyzes both the number and motility of sperm cells. These go on to give the profile of a male as regards infertility or fertility. The smartphone camera converts to a microscope.

Semen is collected in a container. A microchip is dipped in the semen and then later on in the smartphone attachment. Within 5 seconds flat you get a yes or a no as the answer as regards your fertility status.

350 semen samples have been tested via this method up until now. This technology has its wonders which amaze the human intellect.

Especially the convenience of this technology makes it ideal for male fertility testing. It is similar to another FDA approved device that called the YO Home Sperm Test. The accuracy of this gadget is pretty high though.

This amazing new device was described in a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.