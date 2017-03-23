 
 

McLaren’s Three-Seat Hypercar BP23 To Be Its Fastest Ever Car

Posted: Mar 23 2017

 

  • McLaren’s upcoming three seater hypercar is going to be a fastest ever road car
 

The new sketch of the hybrid model BP23 looks amazing

McLaren just revealed the first ever sketch of its upcoming car, code named BP23. It is regarded as the most powerful car ever that is manufactured by the company.

It is going to be a sleek car with elegant looks and slim LEDs. The sketch shows the car to have loads of aerodynamic proportions that will help in car’s agility and speed.

According to Fewitt who is the boss of McLaren states that this three seater will be the most powerful one introduced up till date. This won’t be a successor to that of famous F1 but surely will be one of the finest ones to be offered by company.

Not many details have been released yet. We just know that F1 has a top speed of 240mph. So there are chances that it will be speedier than F1. However it is not also clear if speed will mean speedy acceleration or an increased top speed.

The engine system introduced in the car will be un-imaginably powerful that P1. Its combine power will be more than that of a combo of V8 engine with hybrid module that pumps up 903bhp. This model surely will have a new kind of carbon tub.

This will be specially designed for the central driving position. According to Flewitt, the central seating position makes the car to be more exciting to be driven.

The BP23 is going to get a 4.0 liter engine which will have an output force of almost 720bhp. It is higher than that of a P1. The motor placement is better than ever and the software’s are updated.

These will help in energy conservation and correct usage of battery power. It will have a lighter but powerful battery which will decrease overall weight of car. 

