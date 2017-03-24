Twitter Paid Subscription for Power Users in Consideration

Twitter is considering offering an advanced TweetDeck experience, with more powerful tools to help marketers and professionals find out what is happening in the world quicker, to gain more insights, and see the broadest range of what people are saying on the social network.

Whether you use Twitter for work or just want to be more informed on the latest news, sports, entertainment, political viewpoints, and information in today's world, this advanced TweetDeck experience will be designed to help users get even more out of Twitter.

"This premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customisable dashboard," tech website theverge.com quoted Twitter as saying in a survey.

The new TweetDeck will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time.

It would also offer extra features such as advanced audience insights and analytics, tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts and from multiple devices, including mobile, all in an ad-free experience.