 
 

Apple Acquires IOS Automation Tool Workflow

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 2:40am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple Acquires iOS Automation Tool Workflow
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

US tech giant Apple has acquireed 'Workflow,' a popular iOS tool that allows users combine the functionalities of various apps together to automate normally complex processes, media reported on Friday.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

'Workflow' enables users to drag and drop any combination of actions to create powerful workflows for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

"We are thrilled to be joining Apple. "We've worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store," TechCrunch quoted Ari Weinstein, Co-Founder, Workflow as saying.

"We can't wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world," he added.

With 'Workflow,' users can make GIFs out of photos in their camera roll, automatically make websites into PDFs, delete screenshots from their camera roll and much more.

"The 'Workflow' app was selected for an Apple Design Award in 2015 because of its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features, in particular an outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision," Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch.

'Workflow' includes over 200 actions, including those for Contacts, Calendar, Maps, Music, Photos, Camera, Reminders, Safari, AirDrop, Twitter, Facebook, Dropbox, Evernote, iCloud Drive and Health.

"The special sauce of 'Workflow' is that it enables users to dip into specific 'deep linked' functions of individual apps and connect those actions together into a string of seamless, invisible commands," the report added.

The financials of the deal were not disclosed. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

13 hours ago, 2:19pm CDT

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

1 day ago, 5:49am CDT

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2 days ago, 2:09am CDT

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

2 days ago, 10:50am CDT

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

1 minute ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

32 minutes ago

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

1 hour ago

Xbox Scorpio: A Guide to What We Know About Microsoft&#039;s New Machine

Xbox Scorpio: A Guide to What We Know About Microsoft's New Machine

2 hours ago

Twitter Paid Subscription for Power Users in Consideration

Twitter Paid Subscription for Power Users in Consideration

2 hours ago

Aston Martin to Launch a Mid-Engine Sports Car

Aston Martin to Launch a Mid-Engine Sports Car

11 hours ago, 4:07pm CDT

BMW Hypercar Would Look Like This

BMW Hypercar Would Look Like This

11 hours ago, 4:00pm CDT

McLaren’s Three-Seat Hypercar BP23 to be its Fastest Ever Car

McLaren’s Three-Seat Hypercar BP23 to be its Fastest Ever Car

11 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

Google Street View Cars will Track Methane Leaks in US Cities

Google Street View Cars will Track Methane Leaks in US Cities

12 hours ago, 2:51pm CDT

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

13 hours ago, 2:22pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: GameStop Stores sell Nintendo Switch Console Now

 
New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft&#039;s Surface Studio?

New 2017 iMac To Challenge Microsoft's Surface Studio?

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates

NES Classic Edition Stock Updates




Apple

2017 iMac: Apple&#039;s Best Kept Secret

2017 iMac: Apple's Best Kept Secret

13 hours ago, 2:19pm CDT

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

iPhone SE 2017 Update brings twice the storage for the same money

1 day ago, 5:49am CDT

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2017 MacBook Pro Updates

2 days ago, 2:09am CDT

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

March 21 Apple Releases: 2017 iPad, 2017 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Red and Accessories

2 days ago, 10:50am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

Gravitational Waves Push Monster Black Hole from Galactic Core

1 minute ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates for Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy

31 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at ToysRUs

32 minutes ago

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

Astronauts to Spacewalk for ISS Upgrade

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook