The Cheap NES Classic and Nintendo Switch Offers on Amazon are a Scam

We are tracking the availability of the hard to find Nintendo consoles everyday. In recent weeks there is growing problem of fake NES Classic and Nintendo Switch offers on amazon.com. Right now there are several NES Classic listed for $27 plus $3.99 shipping. All offers are from just launched sellers.

The list price of the Nintendo NES Classic is $59.99. The current reseller margin is about 100%. Nobody is selling a new NES Classic for less the retail. It should be clear to everyone that a NES for $27 is a fishy offer. But it isn't. Our internal records and discussions on the web shows that several consumers have bought into these offers.

The scam works like this. Consumer pays amazon $27 plus shipping. The reseller tells amazon and the buyer that the NES Classic shipped. Then, days later when the NES is not arriving after the set delivery time, buyer complains to amazon. Amazon eventually gives buyer the money back. Scammer made $27, ripping off in the end Jeff Bezos. the buyer has though to wait weeks to get their money back.

We recommend to use common sense. The Nintendo Switch and the NES Classic are hard to find items. No store and no reseller is selling under list price. There are no deals on these products right now.

If you buy from a reseller, check what the current average resell price is for the NES Classic and the Nintendo Switch. The range is changing almost daily. Also try to only order from Amazon resellers with established track record and good ratings.

As mentioned above the scam is also affecting the Nintendo Switch. Right now there are several Switch consoles priced at around $150 listed. Again. It is obvious that these are fake offers.

It should be in the best interest of Amazon to remove these fake NES and Switch offers. Amazon's marketplace is huge and policing it is an enormous task. On the other hand there could be some manual intervention for popular products like for these Nintendo products.

