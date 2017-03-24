 
 

Jaguar Land Rover Files For 29 New Trademarks For More Electric Vehicles And Sports Cars

Posted: Mar 24 2017, 6:30am CDT

 

A new number of new models will make their way in Jaguar line up

Most of the companies make sure that they keep their new projects hidden from prying eyes of media until they formally introduce them. However there are number of occasions that give way to the disclosure of new models.

Recently a number of new patents, and to be precise, 29 patents were submitted for registration of trademark by Jaguar. The registration applications were submitted by Jaguar Land Rover for 29 name plates. There are a number of trademarks among these that can make any car enthusiast curious.

These include P-Type and T-Type. We are not sure about their usage however it is expected that these will follow the F-Type and Classic E-Type line up of company. These are the sports car range by company.

There are number of variations of the XE nameplate. The variations that are sent for registration include C-Xe, iXE, diXE, and XEi. The “i” in these variants might suggest the inclusion of an electrified version.

These registrations might go with the i-Pace crossover which is introduced through the electrified line up of company. The “d” in the lineup will denote about diesel propulsion.

Thus the new XE letter might mean that we are looking towards a hybrid line up as well. The registration of 29 name plates suggests that immense changes are going to come in the lineup.

The C-XE filling has also joined the other variations such as CXF and CXJ. These might get denoted to the coupe versions of Jaguar. The already used XJS named plate was again filled for registration.

This can mean that we might get to see a new two door Jaguar luxury coming in the market.
Other than that Westminister, Freestyle, Sawtooth, Stromer and Landmark were also filed might represent new Land Rover models in future.

